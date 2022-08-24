Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
