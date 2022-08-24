Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with DUI after crash into Williston police car on I-89 South
The Williston Police say the driver of the pickup truck shown here was Amir Pickersgill, 43.
Pedestrian killed in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rutland Town
Police accuse Brett Senif, 48, of Rutland City of striking and killing a pedestrian on Route 7 Friday night.
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
mynbc5.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested
RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian killed in Rutland crash, driver charged
A woman has died after reportedly being hit by a car in Rutland Town. Vermont State Police said Chelsea Sikora, 42, of Rutland, died shortly after the crash.
WCAX
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
WCAX
Teenager dies in ATV crash in Mt. Holly
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager died in an ATV crash in Mount Holly Tuesday. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Gates Road South. They say Jason Wooden, 13, of Randolph was driving an ATV when he lost control and drove off the road. Police say Wooden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 39, dies after being hit by car while walking on US-31
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man died after being hit by a car while walking on US-31, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Greenly Street in Holland Township around 9:28 p.m. Saturday. Police say a 39-year-old man from Holland was crossing the...
VTDigger
Randolph boy dies in ATV crash in Mount Holly
An ATV crash near Ludlow claimed the life of a Randolph boy early Tuesday evening, according to Vermont State Police. Jason Wooden, 13, was riding his 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at around 6 p.m. when he “appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway” near Gates Road South in Mount Holly, state police said in a news release.
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
One dead, one injured in Rockingham fire
Fatal fire kills one, and injures another in Rockingham, VT.
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested in Northeast Kingdom on $20,000 warrant for drug trafficking, false information
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A New York man was arrested on Saturday in St. Johnsbury for an active $20,000 arrest warrant connected to drug trafficking and false information to police officers. Michael PauPaw, 24 of Far Rockaway, N.Y, had that active warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court, related...
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
Comments / 3