Randolph, VT

WCAX

Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
LYNDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Teenager dies in ATV crash in Mt. Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager died in an ATV crash in Mount Holly Tuesday. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Gates Road South. They say Jason Wooden, 13, of Randolph was driving an ATV when he lost control and drove off the road. Police say Wooden...
MOUNT HOLLY, VT
#Traffic Accident#Vermont State Police#Polaris Sportsman 500
VTDigger

Randolph boy dies in ATV crash in Mount Holly

An ATV crash near Ludlow claimed the life of a Randolph boy early Tuesday evening, according to Vermont State Police. Jason Wooden, 13, was riding his 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at around 6 p.m. when he “appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway” near Gates Road South in Mount Holly, state police said in a news release.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
MILTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Great Bend Post

KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash

KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
mynbc5.com

Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
BURLINGTON, VT

