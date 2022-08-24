ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
AUBURN, AL
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events

Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
PIKE ROAD, AL
Veterans suicide awareness: Alabama to remember 152 who died in 2020

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and seven state colleges to establish a veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember will feature displays of 152 American flags on the campuses of the participating colleges to honor and remember...
ALABAMA STATE
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Prattville, AL
Prattville, AL
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers

Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
GEORGIANA, AL
Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game

College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hyundai supplier sued, accused of using child labor at Alabama plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. […]
ALABAMA STATE
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
MONTGOMERY, AL
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Mistakes doom Stanhope Elmore as Mustangs lose to Eufaula

For the second week in a row, the Stanhope Elmore football team came up just short on Friday night. Eufaula beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-14, in a non-area matchup on the road. The Mustangs (0-2) have now lost both of their first two games by one possession and led in both games.
MILLBROOK, AL
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
MONTGOMERY, AL

