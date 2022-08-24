Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
Veterans suicide awareness: Alabama to remember 152 who died in 2020
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and seven state colleges to establish a veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember will feature displays of 152 American flags on the campuses of the participating colleges to honor and remember...
luvernejournal.com
Our view: Constructive feedback silver lining in Highland Home coaching controversy
In recent weeks in Crenshaw County, residents within the community have made their voices heard in their support of Jonny Mitchell, former head basketball coach at Highland Home School who still remains employed as a teacher at the school. Mitchell was dismissed from his Flying Squadron coaching duties Aug. 3,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegreenvillestandard.com
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers
Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
2022 HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association's Football Preseason Rankings
The HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association's members voted on the 2022 preseason football rankings.
Alabama State ends SWAC losing streak after a bizarre night
Alabama State coach wanted to win for himself, his school and the SWAC. His team did all three, though not in any way he could have predicted. The post Alabama State ends SWAC losing streak after a bizarre night appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State outlasts Howard in game that wouldn’t end
The MEAC/SWAC Challenge lasted until Sunday morning, and even then it didn't finish. But Alabama State picked up a win in its opener. The post MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State outlasts Howard in game that wouldn’t end appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game
College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
alabamanews.net
Freshman Dematrius Davis Leads Alabama State Past Howard 23-13 in MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff
Freshman Dematrius Davis directed touchdown drives in each of the first three quarters to lead Alabama State to a 23-13 victory over Howard University in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Saturday in Atlanta. Davis led the Hornets on a five-play, 55-yard drive for a 6-3 lead on their second possession,...
etxview.com
‘I’m greatly offended’ Councilmember calls for Dadeville playground renaming
A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation. Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson proposed on Tuesday, August 24, that her fellow council members join her in establishing a new name for the ‘Creation Plantation’ playground besides Keebler Park. “I know what a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyundai supplier sued, accused of using child labor at Alabama plant
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. […]
WSFA
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
alabamanews.net
Jacksonville State Wins FCS Kickoff over Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in Montgomery
Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb ran for three scores, and JSU scored five unanswered touchdowns and the Gamecocks rallied to a 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin in a lightning-shortened FCS Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday. The game was delayed by lightning with a little more than...
Auburn football: What does Allen Greene exit mean for Bryan Harsin?
With Allen Greene stepping down as athletic director, all eyes are on Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin ahead of his most critical season at the helm. Allen Greene’s abrupt departure leaves Bryan Harsin’s job as Auburn football head coach in serious jeopardy beyond this season. Greene was...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
Wetumpka Herald
Mistakes doom Stanhope Elmore as Mustangs lose to Eufaula
For the second week in a row, the Stanhope Elmore football team came up just short on Friday night. Eufaula beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-14, in a non-area matchup on the road. The Mustangs (0-2) have now lost both of their first two games by one possession and led in both games.
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
Comments / 1