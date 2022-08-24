Read full article on original website
Lakeland football routs over Clearwater, 42-6
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – Lakeland looked like, well, Lakeland on Friday. The Dreadnaughts routed Clearwater, 42-6 in the season opener for both teams at Jack White Stadium and racked up 42-unanswered points after the Tornadoes took an early 6-0 lead. “I think the defense could be our strength this ...
Sanford Seminole football dominates Sarasota Riverview 48-0
SANFORD, FLORIDA – When it comes to dominating opponents, few do it as well as Central Florida power Sanford Seminole. Unleashing their deep stable of talent, the Seminoles got scoring from eight players in overwhelming visiting Sarasota Riverview, 48-0, on Friday night. On a night when lightning ...
Polk County Florida Week 1 football rewind
Lake Wales 33, Zephyrhills 0 LAKE WALES – Lake Wales rolled to an easy win against Zephyrhills at Legion Field in Lake Wales on Friday, and it was the defense that carried the night. Wheel linebacker Johnquae Richardson recorded 17 tackles – 14 solo – with three tackles for loss and recovered a ...
Photos: Miami Central upsets powerful IMG Academy
BRADENTON, FLORIDA – On the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season in Florida, the Miami Central Rockets have lifted off, taking out the No. 3 team, IMG Academy, in the SBLive Sports Power 25 with a 20-14 win. RELEATED: No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on ...
Watch: Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins discusses win over IMG Academy
BRADENTON, FLORIDA – Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, leading SBLive Sports Florida’s No. 5 Miami Central to a 20-14 upset victory over IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 3 squad in the nation, Friday night. Here is his interview with ...
Scouting 2024 Tampa Wharton Prospects: Gage, Parks, and Pickett, Jr.
A closer look at the talents of recruits Stacy Gage, Arkese Parks, and Booker Pickett.
Friday Night Blitz: Clearwater Tornadoes vs Lakeland Dreadnaughts
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Tornadoes faced the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in week one. The Dreadnaughts took home the win, beating the Tornadoes 42-6. To see the final scores for other high school football games, click here.
No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on the road in season opener
BRADENTON, FLORIDA- With Mother Nature not playing a factor whatsoever, the battle between a couple of the country’s top football programs was able to take place at IMG Academy and the matchup lived up to the billing and then some. IMG Academy star quarterback Jayden Bradford went down on the ...
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
Hardee Wildcats football have improved mental toughness heading into new season
WAUCHULA, FLORIDA- Once your mindset changes, everything else comes hand in hand as they say. That’s what Hardee Wildcats’ head coach Brian Kemp, who is heading into his seventh season, is trying to do with his specific group of players. The Wildcats are not far removed from when the program went ...
'Selfish': Florida youth football season cut amid allegations of money being stolen
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time in 21 years, the Avalon Wolves won’t be playing football this season. The Pop Warner youth team has been sidelined. Parents allege the money they paid to the program for kids to play ball this season was stolen and is being used to form another team.
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
Restaurant Employee Caught Putting Wings Down Her Draws
According to the Daily News Reported, a Hooters employee was spotted putting wings in her vagina. Co-workers for a Texas Hooters restaurant, caught wind of 24-year old Jessica Sinclair dropping hot wings in her vagina before serving customers. Sinclair was taken into police custody, & was said to have only...
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Art Teacher Catches Flak For Having A Curvy Body
A New Jersey teacher has gone viral, after photos of her in class were posted, & people couldn’t stop talking about how curvy her body is & her choice of attire. Black Enterprise reports, that 39-year old art teacher, Roxsana Diaz is under fire from parents because of her looks & body build. She has expressed how people want her fired, & assured recently on her IG Live, that she isn’t going anywhere.
Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
