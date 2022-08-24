ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — One person was killed and six others were injured when two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A silver Lexus pulled into the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues around 12:30 p.m. and fired at a group of people sitting and standing on the corner, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference. The shooters then got back in the car and drove away, he said.

“The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business is unconscionable,” Harrison said, asking people with information about the shooters to contact investigators.

Two shooting victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and five others went to a nearby hospital on their own, Harrison said. All of the shooting victims were adults, he said. One of those shooting victims has died, but the rest have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Harrison said.

Comments / 8

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#University Of Maryland#Violent Crime#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say Maryland’s Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers at East Silver Spring Elementary School. The Washington Post reports that a recording from a body camera one of the officers was wearing during the 2020 incident showed them berating and insulting the child after he’d fled from his school, and telling him he deserved to be beaten. Officials say the money will come from the county’s self-insurance fund. The mother of the child sued the county last year. She asserted among other claims that the officers’ behavior left her son with PTSD.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com

Can the "Al Capone Method" work in Baltimore?

WBFF — As crime rises in the city Former FBI agent Dr. Tyronne Powers joined to help break down the different approach to keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. He discussed what the Al Capone method was and what Baltimore doesn't utilize it to diminish crime in the city. He also talked about whether this approach has always been used this and if not why? Powers also talked about how long it takes before we see if it is working.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy