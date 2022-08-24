ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers hope McCaffrey's return, Mayfield bolster offense

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4PRS_0hU4lzU700

CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-12)

New faces: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Rashad Higgins, RB D’Onta Foreman, C Bradley Bozeman, G Austin Corbett, LT Ickey Ekwonu, DT Matt Ioannidis, LBs Corey Littleton and Damien Wilson, S Xavier Woods and P Johnny Hekker.

Key losses: LBs Haason Reddick and Jermaine Carter, DT DaQuan Jones, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB A.J. Bouye, DE Morgan Fox, RB Ameer Abdullah.

Strengths: The Panthers still have one of the league’s most dynamic players in RB Christian McCaffrey, providing he can stay healthy. McCaffrey has missed 22 of the past 33 games because of injuries. McCaffrey should provide a huge safety valve outlet in the passing game for newly announced starting QB Baker Mayfield. WR D.J. Moore is underrated and the Panthers hope that he and WRs Robbie Anderson, Shi Smith and Rashard Higgins will provide playmakers in new OC Ben McAdoo’s offense. The defense, led by DE Brian Burns, LB Shaq Thompson and S Jeremy Chinn is young, but considered the strength of the team.

Weaknesses: The Panthers’ offensive line was one of the worst in the league last season, but they’ve upgraded with the addition of No. 6 overall draft pick LT Ickey Ekwonu (NC State) and free agents C Bradley Bozeman (Ravens) and LG Austin Corbett (Rams). The hope is this group will provide some protection for Mayfield — something that Sam Darnold and Cam Newton rarely received last season.

Camp Development: One of the bright spots this summer has been the play of RT Taylor Moton, who coach Matt Rhule called the team’s training camp MVP. Moton has the makings of being an All-Pro tackle if he can take the next step forward and has also taken on a leadership role. WR Shi Smith has come on strong in recent weeks and Rhule said he will compete for a starting job at wide receiver.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Moore has looked outstanding in training camp. He’s coming off three consecutive 1,100-yard seasons and if he can find the end zone with more frequency — he’s never had more than four TDs in a season in his four years in the league — he can be a valuable No. 3 wide receiver and a difference-maker.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 75-1. Over/under wins: 7.

Expectations: The Panthers aren’t a trendy pick, even with the addition of Mayfield. However, if Mayfield provides some consistency and doesn’t commit turnovers, Carolina’s defense is good enough to keep it in games and give it a fighting chance in the NFC. The Panthers open the season with four of their first five games at home and have a chance to make some noise early. On the flip side, if things go south early it could cost Rhule his job. Carolina is 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule.

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Denzel Mims trade request: Panthers called about WR, Jets expected to make him available, per reports

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made the big jump from the college ranks to the NFL, and he's brought in several familiar faces to help him over the past two seasons. Quarterback P.J. Walker, wide receiver Robbie Anderson and pass-rusher Haason Reddick are a few players Rhule coached in college who have played for the Panthers, and another one could be on the way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Wilson
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Matt Ioannidis
The Associated Press

Titans Pro Bowl punter thinks his tenure may be up in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern is Tennessee’s longest-tenured player and needs just four punts to become only the 25th player in NFL history to notch 1,000 for his career. Whether that happens with the Titans remains to be seen. Tennessee claimed Kern off waivers from Denver in 2009, and now the punter who ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played may wind up losing his job to an undrafted rookie from Colorado State with one of the strongest legs Kern has ever seen. “You could probably flip a coin,” Kern said after watching Saturday night’s 26-23 win from the sideline with Ryan Stonehouse punting and holding on extra points and field goals. “I feel like I’ve hit the ball well this camp, and Stoney has obviously done really, really well. I just kind of understand how the business works, and we’ll just see what happens.”
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Ravens#Rams#American Football#Carolina#De Morgan Fox#Qb Baker#Wr D J Moore#De Brian Burns
Daily Mail

Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
thecomeback.com

Tyreek Hill reveals shocking criticism about Chiefs

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is with a new team this year after the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star receiver to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. And while Hill is clearly enjoying his new team and new quarterback, he doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about the way his time in Kansas City ended.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Pete Carroll announces Geno Smith will start at QB in the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos. Carroll made the announcement following...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy