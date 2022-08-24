Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer keeps pace with No. 1 Clemson, comes up short in 3-2 loss Friday
In an exhilarating potential College Cup preview between two men’s college soccer powerhouses, No. 13-ranked Indiana men’s soccer came up short in a 3-2 loss against No. 1-ranked Clemson University on Friday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. The Hoosiers began yet another journey for an...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer drops season opener 3-2 in exhilarating matchup with No. 1 Clemson
Before No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer took on the No. 1-ranked Clemson University Tigers on Friday night in Clemson, South Carolina, head coach Todd Yeagley stressed the hostile environment that his squad would be thrust into. Despite a 3-2 loss, Yeagley’s squad displayed offensive firepower and nearly converted a couple more quality looks into goals.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer unable to capitalize offensively in 0-0 draw versus Ball State
The Indiana women’s soccer team opened its home campaign and third game of the season against Ball State University with the same result as its first two contests: a 0-0 draw. Thursday marked the first time this season Indiana outshot its opponent after recording three and five shots against...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football to wear ‘90s throwback uniforms during the 2022 road games
Indiana football will wear throwback uniforms on the road during the 2022 season, according to an Indiana Football Twitter post Friday. The uniforms are inspired by former head coach Bill Mallory from the 1990s. The uniforms will look similar to what the Hoosiers wore against the University of Cincinnati in...
Tri-City Herald
Hoosier Favorite No. 43? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 43. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Indiana Native Guard Sydney Parrish
We resume our series where we introduce to you the new faces of Indiana women's basketball. Junior guard Sydney Parrish hails from Fishers, Ind. but found a basketball home in Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Indiana earlier this year.
Indiana Daily Student
From stable to unstable, detailing the Indiana football quarterback room the last few seasons
Indiana football burst onto the national scene in 2019 with a winning season and bowl appearance against the University of Tennessee. The Hoosiers followed it up with an even more impressive 2020, losing just one regular season game, and ranking as high as 12th in the nation before their bowl game against the University of Mississippi.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
WANE-TV
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
Mooresville police searching for mother-child pair, boyfriend
A statewide missing persons notification has been declared in the disappearances of a 3-year-old boy and the boyfriend of his mother.
nypressnews.com
Indianapolis police union votes ‘no confidence’ in liberal prosecutor: ‘A failed social experiment’
Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president Rick Snyder sounded the alarm Friday on liberal criminal justice policies in major cities across America after the union issued a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the county’s prosecutor, Ryan Mears. Nearly all of Indianapolis police union members said they lack...
'Broken' men build fine furniture for Marion County's new courthouse
As special as the furniture is, the more valuable story lies in the men who built it — all of whom learned their craft while overcoming addiction, homelessness and criminal records.
Inside Indiana Business
Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus
Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works has approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Indianapolis security company pays $440K in back wages, damages and penalties
Indianapolis security company Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
