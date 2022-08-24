ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 displaced in Raleigh house fire early Sunday morning: officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say two people are displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning. Officers say fire crews were called to the scene on the 8500 block of Hartham Park Ave. at 6:23 a.m. No one was injured, according to reports. Police say two people...
RALEIGH, NC
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh ranks 9th in the nation for apartment shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. — As more people and companies begin calling Raleigh home, a new report ranks the area as ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments. The Raleigh area just ranked ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments, according to the National Multifamily Housing Coalition and National Apartment Association.
RALEIGH, NC
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
DURHAM, NC
Triangle rents surge – 6% in just a month – spurred by new high-wage jobs

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including new home sales, why a drop in sales doesn’t always mean a drop in prices, and why Triangle rent prices keep rising, the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
RALEIGH, NC
I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
Politics
27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022

September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
RALEIGH, NC
Old bridge over Raleigh beltline to be demolished

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new ramp is scheduled to open up Friday night along the Jones Franklin Road interchange on I-440 to make way for the demolishing of an old bridge over a Raleigh beltline next week, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. Once the shift in traffic...
RALEIGH, NC
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
RALEIGH, NC
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens

DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
CARY, NC
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
RALEIGH, NC
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC

