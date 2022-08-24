Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
Fights break out in Crabtree Valley Mall, but no gunfire, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crabtree Valley Mall officials planned to keep the mall open Saturday evening after an initial — and apparently incorrect — report of gunfire inside the mall, Raleigh police said. An incident happened around 6:45 p.m. as several Raleigh police cars were seen converging...
cbs17
2 displaced in Raleigh house fire early Sunday morning: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say two people are displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning. Officers say fire crews were called to the scene on the 8500 block of Hartham Park Ave. at 6:23 a.m. No one was injured, according to reports. Police say two people...
WRAL
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
cbs17
Carjacking and stabbing reported near North Carolina Central University: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
Raleigh ranks 9th in the nation for apartment shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. — As more people and companies begin calling Raleigh home, a new report ranks the area as ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments. The Raleigh area just ranked ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments, according to the National Multifamily Housing Coalition and National Apartment Association.
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
‘Chameleon Beard Bandit’ sentenced to 15 years after robbing NC banks, including 1 in Durham
A man, known as the Chameleon Beard Bandit, who robbed multiple Bank of America banks, including a branch in Durham, has been sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to all robberies, the Department of Justice said.
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
Triangle rents surge – 6% in just a month – spurred by new high-wage jobs
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including new home sales, why a drop in sales doesn’t always mean a drop in prices, and why Triangle rent prices keep rising, the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
cbs17
I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022
September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
cbs17
Old bridge over Raleigh beltline to be demolished
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new ramp is scheduled to open up Friday night along the Jones Franklin Road interchange on I-440 to make way for the demolishing of an old bridge over a Raleigh beltline next week, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. Once the shift in traffic...
cbs17
Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
cbs17
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
cbs17
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens
DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
cbs17
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
