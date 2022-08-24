Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
wach.com
Sumter man in custody for planning an attempted robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says wanted man Senque Robinson is in custody for unlawfully planning or scheming to accomplish a robbery. Robinson's warrant is in relation to the death of Willie McDuffie who was found dead at his maintenance garage on July 19.
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
wach.com
City of Columbia pools to close for season soon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This summer has been a hot one, if you haven't already, you only have a little bit more time to catch some waves at the local swimming pools. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Parents beware: Possible dangers could be lurking in splash pad waters. The...
Suspect, victim identified in Lexington County shooting on Glenn Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a Thursday night shooting in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 21-year-old Cleveland Stone Jr. of West Columbia now faces several charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The...
wach.com
SC police searching for man in connection with motor vehicle warrants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is searching for Warren Harris. Harris has several active theft from motor vehicle warrants for his arrest. Officials say the warrants are from incidents that happened at Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive earlier this month. If you have any information regarding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexington County heroin trafficker sentenced to decades in prison
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A convicted drug trafficker will spend the next three decades in prison following a conviction handed up in Lexington County. According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 29-year-old Israel Mendoza Cervantes was sentenced in general sessions court earlier in the week after being convicted of all charges brought against him.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Truck convoy raises funds for Special Olympics South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hundred's turned out to support the South Carolina Special Olympics. 14years, ago the South Carolina Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, had only five trucks. Today, more than 150 showed up to support the cause. The truck convoy is more than just cool trucks and loud...
Fire rips through house outside of Irmo; no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said that there were no injuries during a fire that occurred on Thursday evening in northwestern Richland County. The fire happened in the 2800 block of Kennerly Road about 4 miles north of Irmo just before 8 p.m. according to a...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
Grocery store on wheels soon to be riding through Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A grocery store on wheels will soon be rolling through Kershaw County thanks to the United Way. Donnie Supplee with United Way says, "This is kinda just the next step to bringing groceries to the community for those who don't have access to it, so it's a great thing."
wach.com
Men sentenced for heroin distribution in Lexington County
Lexington County, S.C. (WACH) — Angel "Ace" Ibarra and Israel "Migo" Cervantes, have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking heroin in Lexington County. Officials with the State of South Carolina report, Cervantes was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
iheart.com
Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating
(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
wach.com
Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.
Comments / 1