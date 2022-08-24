ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter man in custody for planning an attempted robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says wanted man Senque Robinson is in custody for unlawfully planning or scheming to accomplish a robbery. Robinson's warrant is in relation to the death of Willie McDuffie who was found dead at his maintenance garage on July 19.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia pools to close for season soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This summer has been a hot one, if you haven't already, you only have a little bit more time to catch some waves at the local swimming pools. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Parents beware: Possible dangers could be lurking in splash pad waters. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC police searching for man in connection with motor vehicle warrants

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is searching for Warren Harris. Harris has several active theft from motor vehicle warrants for his arrest. Officials say the warrants are from incidents that happened at Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive earlier this month. If you have any information regarding...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest

LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
wach.com

Truck convoy raises funds for Special Olympics South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hundred's turned out to support the South Carolina Special Olympics. 14years, ago the South Carolina Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, had only five trucks. Today, more than 150 showed up to support the cause. The truck convoy is more than just cool trucks and loud...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Men sentenced for heroin distribution in Lexington County

Lexington County, S.C. (WACH) — Angel "Ace" Ibarra and Israel "Migo" Cervantes, have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking heroin in Lexington County. Officials with the State of South Carolina report, Cervantes was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating

(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
GASTON, SC
wach.com

Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
COLUMBIA, SC

