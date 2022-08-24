Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
TKI Therapy for Chronic-Phase CML Leads to Comparable Outcomes for AYAs and Older Adults
A retrospective study found that adolescents and young adults (AYA) receiving tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) therapy for chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) had similar prognoses to older patients despite also showing higher tumor burden at diagnosis. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have significantly improved outcomes for patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid...
ajmc.com
Short-Course Antibiotic Therapy for Community-Acquired Pneumonia as Effective as Long-Course Therapy
The real-world study adds to previous randomized controlled trial findings suggesting that shorter courses of antibiotic therapy can be sufficient for hospitalized patients with mild or moderate community-acquired pneumonia. Antibiotics are typically prescribed to treat community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), but with antimicrobial resistance a growing concern in health care overall, minimizing...
ajmc.com
Nusinersen Linked With Modest Improvements in Adult SMA
The patients, from 5 referral centers, were followed for at least 6 months and showed modest improvements in both motor and functional scales when treated with the antisense oligonucleotide for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Treatment with nusinersen is associated with some improvements in disease severity for certain adult patients with...
ajmc.com
Clinical Burden Associated with Vitiligo
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Dr King, what are the clinical consequences of vitiligo? Secondly, can you explain the effects on the patients’ quality of life? The reason I’m separating those in this question is because from a payer perspective, we tend to focus on things like direct causes and direct expenses. We struggle to value or understand what quality of life and patient-reported outcomes mean in our world. Can you explain the clinical burden of the disease state and how it impacts the patient?
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
A New Approval in the PrEP Therapeutic Landscape
Frank J. Palella Jr, MD: To go back to HPTN 083 and 084, which I think are among the most pivotal studies ever undertaken for HIV prevention using PrEP, -083 looked at over 3,000 MSM, or transgender women, and and randomized them in a double-blind fashion to receive either the every-other-month injectable cabotegravir, Apretude, vs daily TDFFTC, or generic Truvada, and demonstrated a benefit of 69% lower new infection rate among the Apretude recipients compared with the TDFFTC. As I mentioned, with -084, it was pivotal not only because it was the first to focus on cisgender women, but the superiority in that population of the injectable therapy was unequivocal, in that there was a 90% lower incidence of HIV—keeping in mind, all the other social issues and social determinants and situational issues that may have impeded optimal adherence to daily pill-taking for those randomized to the daily oral therapy. These studies not only established the viability and workability of such an approach of injectable therapy, but the preferability and preventive superiority in terms of making sure that people get protected, have the medication on board, remain protected, and are existing in a health care system that is supportive; they should have a health care system that is able to monitor that patients are receiving the medication they should be getting, so we don't have to worry about daily oral pill-taking and all of the diverse factors that can impact daily oral-pill taking and potentially impede the effectiveness of daily oral PrEP for prevention of HIV.
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes Discusses How AD Immunology Informs Screening Practices
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, explained the utility of type 2 inflammation pathways and the microbiome in understanding the immune dysregulation associated with atopic dermatitis (AD). Type 2 inflammatory pathways are key in the...
ajmc.com
Nestin May Help Diagnose, Risk-Stratify Patients With Rare Form of CCA
New research suggests Nestin expression can help distinguish combined hepatocellular-cholangiocarcinomas (CCAs) from hepatocellular carcinomas and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas. The progenitor cell marker Nestin may be a meaningful diagnostic tool for combined hepatocellular-cholangiocarcinoma (cHCC-CCA) and may help identify a subset of patients with a poor prognosis, according to a new report published...
ajmc.com
Wearable Device, Supervised Exercise Linked to Superior Weight Loss Outcomes
Wearing a physical activity tracker and receiving personalized exercise feedback was linked to better results in exercise performance, weight loss, and other health outcomes among individuals with obesity. In combination with wearing a physical activity tracker, researchers found personalized, supervised exercise was linked to better results in exercise performance, weight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ajmc.com
Contributor: How Quality, Risk Program Integration Can Improve Provider Engagement and Reduce Administrative Burden
The impact of health plan reporting requirements on provider burden and burnout. As a trained internist and former primary care physician, I have observed first-hand the steep increase in administrative burden and burnout experienced by health care providers. While the goals of the health care system have shifted to focus on the value and outcomes of care delivered rather than the volume of services provided, the systems put in place to drive these changes have become largely unsustainable for physicians and, in some instances, have made patient care less accessible.
ajmc.com
Researchers Reexamine Budesonide for EoE in Meta-Analysis
In this study, researchers reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of using budesonide to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Budesonide is recommended as one of the first-line drugs for treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease, and in a recent study researchers updated a meta-analysis using randomized controlled trial results (RCTs) to confirm its efficacy and safety.
ajmc.com
Factors of COPD and the Role of a Patient’s Environment and Job
Beyond smoking, the environment patients live in as well as their occupational risk factors all play large roles in the development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Smoking remains the top cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but environmental factors and occupational risks are also important, explains Meilin Young,...
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Pemigatinib for Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms With FGFR1 Rearrangement
The FDA Friday approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor (FGFR) inhibitor, to treat adults who have relapsed or refractory (R/R) myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement, a very rare and aggressive cancer. The FDA Friday approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor (FGFR) inhibitor, to treat adults...
ajmc.com
Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy on the Rise
The rates of 3 hypertensive disorders were compared among 2 groups of women: those who gave birth between 1995 and 1999 vs 2015 to 2019. Incidence of new-onset hypertensive disorders has doubled among women with at least 1 live birth between 2015 and 2019 and who were born between 1996 and 2004 compared with a similar pregnant population born between 1951 and 1959 who gave birth between 1995 and 1999.
ajmc.com
Periodontal Treatment May Improve Short-term RA Disease Activity
Investigators conducted a review of 21 studies on the effects of a gum disease treatment on various rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity measures. There is some evidence that periodontal treatment improves short-term rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity, according to a systematic literature review published in Rheumatology Advances in Practice. Gum...
ajmc.com
More Diverse, Medically Complex Patients Hospitalized Less Often After Home-Based Cardiac Rehab
While past studies have indicated that home-based and center-based cardiac rehabilitation results in similar outcomes for lower-risk patients, information about patients who are more medically complicated and racially and ethnically diverse is unknown. Patients, including those from diverse backgrounds and with more complex medical conditions, who participated in in-home cardiac...
ajmc.com
DIY Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Bring Unique Challenges to HCPs
Do-it-yourself (DIY) automated insulin delivery systems have gained rapid uptake, yielding self-reported improvements in glycemic control and quality of life for patients, but creating unique challenges for health care providers (HCPs). Researchers in Canada are highlighting the uncertainties and challenges posed by automated insulin delivery (AID) systems designed by patients,...
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, August 26, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A video published on AJMC.com, the website of The American Journal of Managed Care®, was cited in an article by Forbes. The video, “Dr Ben Robbins Talks About GV's Presence in Health Care,” explains how a venture capital firm decides to invest in health care companies. The video was also featured by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Comments / 0