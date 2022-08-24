Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg City Schools implementing new security protocols at football games
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Your safety is a high priority for Lynchburg City Schools as this year's football season kicks off. The school division introduced new safety protocols ahead of the first football game of the season on Friday. According to the school district, there are three updates to security protocols for games at the stadium.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools announces new game day security upgrades
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg City Schools announced new security measures at sporting events. Varsity football games at City Stadium will have security check points and will be attended by a private security firm contracted by the school system. No bags will be allowed in City Stadium either, and E.C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup says they won’t be allowed at any sporting event hosted by the high school.
WSET
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
WSET
Firefly RISE project is on track to include the Concord area by Spring 2023
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA. (WSET) — The Firefly's RISE Project is on track to include Concord Area by the spring of 2023. The county partnered with twelve other Central Virginia counties to provide matching funds for the $79 million commonwealth of Virginia's Telecommunication Initiative grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) according to the county.
wallstreetwindow.com
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates in Danville, Virginia
Six teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention program that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Hayden Crane, Amarion Hairston, Jhymier Harper, Jayshawn King,...
WSET
Virginia Western Community College renames business science building after Edwin Hall
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College's business science building is going to be renamed. The new name for this building is "Hall Family Center for Business Science" according to the college. Edwin C. Hall of Roanoke Virginia and his family were celebrated on Tuesday with a ceremony...
WSET
'Creating more jobs' Tradesman Trucking breaks ground on Gretna facility
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking in breaking ground on the company's new 22,500-square-foot facility in Gretna. This will be a growing truck and transit company according to the district. This facility will be located in the Gretna Industrial...
WSET
Salem Red Sox announces the annual hockey night event details
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Red Sox announced details for the Annual Hockey night. The Salem Red Sox, the low-A- Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and Farm Bureau Bank to host its annual Hockey night game.
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WSLS
Heritage takes the win against William Fleming
LYNCHBURG, Va. – William Fleming football players took a trip to play away at Heritage Friday night. After a feisty four quarters and a lot of back and forth – Heritage didn’t give up the fight to win. Pioneers come out on top against the Colonels, 32-28.
WSET
Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
wfxrtv.com
2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
cardinalnews.org
Fueled by losses, Pittsylvania mega site is ready for a win
Power lines have been moved, legislation has been passed, land has been graded, and now, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill is just waiting to be claimed by one or more industrial users. The vacant site in Pittsylvania County jointly owned by the county and the City of...
WSET
Picturesque Award-Winning Virginia Veterans Care Center Now Has More Services Available!
Great news for veterans and their spouses, the Virginia Veterans Care Center now has more services available to you! Emily visits their beautiful Roanoke community and learns more about this 5-star-rated group.
WSLS
Salem High School renovations almost complete
SALEM, Va. – As Salem High students prepare to head back to the halls, they can also prepare to see some exciting new changes to their school. On Friday, Salem City Schools unveiled photographs of the newly renovated Salem High School, which they said was a $35 million project.
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
itechpost.com
Former Gears of War, Fortnite Pro Christopher "Xcells" Hill Has Died
A former Gears of War and Fortnite professional player has been fatally shot. Franklin County Sheriff's Office officials have announced that professional gamer Christopher Hill, who goes by the name "Xcells" in various game tournaments, was found dead in Boones Mill, Virginia. Hill was 26 years old. Christopher Hill Death...
WSET
One-on-One Rehab Therapy Services Available at Westminster Canterbury
Feel like the old you with one-on-one care from physical therapists at Westminster Canterbury. Emily learns more about the award-winning services now available to the public.
chathamstartribune.com
Davenport Energy awards $25,000 in ExxonMobil education grants to schools
Davenport Energy Inc. recently awarded $25,000 in ExxonMobil education grants to local schools. The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. Every year, ExxonMobil awards 4,400 Educational Alliance grants to...
WSET
Structure fire on Fifth Street burned part of a well-known landmark
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., the structure on Fifth Street was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. "It definitely has become like a landmark," Rachel Stevens said. "Like you...
