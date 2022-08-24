ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Lynchburg City Schools implementing new security protocols at football games

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Your safety is a high priority for Lynchburg City Schools as this year's football season kicks off. The school division introduced new safety protocols ahead of the first football game of the season on Friday. According to the school district, there are three updates to security protocols for games at the stadium.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools announces new game day security upgrades

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg City Schools announced new security measures at sporting events. Varsity football games at City Stadium will have security check points and will be attended by a private security firm contracted by the school system. No bags will be allowed in City Stadium either, and E.C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup says they won't be allowed at any sporting event hosted by the high school.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Firefly RISE project is on track to include the Concord area by Spring 2023

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA. (WSET) — The Firefly's RISE Project is on track to include Concord Area by the spring of 2023. The county partnered with twelve other Central Virginia counties to provide matching funds for the $79 million commonwealth of Virginia's Telecommunication Initiative grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) according to the county.
CONCORD, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates in Danville, Virginia

Six teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention program that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Hayden Crane, Amarion Hairston, Jhymier Harper, Jayshawn King,...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'Creating more jobs' Tradesman Trucking breaks ground on Gretna facility

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking in breaking ground on the company's new 22,500-square-foot facility in Gretna. This will be a growing truck and transit company according to the district. This facility will be located in the Gretna Industrial...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Salem Red Sox announces the annual hockey night event details

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Red Sox announced details for the Annual Hockey night. The Salem Red Sox, the low-A- Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and Farm Bureau Bank to host its annual Hockey night game.
SALEM, VA
#Linus School Sports#Lcs#Private Security#Security Checkpoint#Football Season#High School#American Football#Lynchburg City Schools
WSLS

Heritage takes the win against William Fleming

LYNCHBURG, Va. – William Fleming football players took a trip to play away at Heritage Friday night. After a feisty four quarters and a lot of back and forth – Heritage didn't give up the fight to win. Pioneers come out on top against the Colonels, 32-28.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
WSLS

Salem High School renovations almost complete

SALEM, Va. – As Salem High students prepare to head back to the halls, they can also prepare to see some exciting new changes to their school. On Friday, Salem City Schools unveiled photographs of the newly renovated Salem High School, which they said was a $35 million project.
SALEM, VA
itechpost.com

Former Gears of War, Fortnite Pro Christopher "Xcells" Hill Has Died

A former Gears of War and Fortnite professional player has been fatally shot. Franklin County Sheriff's Office officials have announced that professional gamer Christopher Hill, who goes by the name "Xcells" in various game tournaments, was found dead in Boones Mill, Virginia. Hill was 26 years old. Christopher Hill Death...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Davenport Energy awards $25,000 in ExxonMobil education grants to schools

Davenport Energy Inc. recently awarded $25,000 in ExxonMobil education grants to local schools. The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. Every year, ExxonMobil awards 4,400 Educational Alliance grants to...
DANVILLE, VA

