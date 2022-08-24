Read full article on original website
Central Georgia college students excited after loan forgiveness plan announcement
MACON, Ga. — For Kendra Jolly, a Central Georgia Technical College student, President Joe Biden's recent announcement on student forgiveness loans will help her out, she said. Biden is proposing forgiving student loans for some people who meet certain qualifications. If someone owes loans with the Department of Education...
Student Risk Screening Scale opt-out deadline concerns Houston County parents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County mom took to Facebook to share her concern over a section of this year's Houston County School District's student handbook. Within 72 hours, she had a lot of support from other Houston parents. The Houston County School District plans to start using...
Republican leaders and GOP candidates gather for 8th annual fish fry
PERRY, Ga. — The 8th annual fish fry held Saturday at the Georgia National fairgrounds rounded up Republican leaders and members from the community. Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker, and other candidates for the November election were present at the event. Other attendees include Burt...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
Governor Brian Kemp visits Eastman
EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
'Just walk away': Macon nonprofit working towards 'changing mindsets' against gun violence
MACON, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control says Georgia’s rate of deaths from firearms ranks 15th among the states. Meanwhile, Macon-Bibb County could be on track for another homicide record this year. Now, a group says they're working to push back against those numbers. Eight months into...
Atlanta nonprofit partners with Middle Georgia State University to expand access to higher education
ATLANTA — Atlanta nonprofit College AIM is partnering with Middle Georgia State University to help high school students prepare for college. Representatives of MGA and College AIM made the partnership official at a signing ceremony held on MGA's Macon Campus on Wednesday. "Postsecondary partners play a vital role in...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal
By executive order of Gov. Brian Kemp, the flag of the United States and the Georgia flag at County government facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of and to recognize the passing of the Mrs. Sandra Deal, former First Lady of Georgia. During her time as First Lady alongside...
'Exuded this love of children, of people': Georgia College center honors Georgia's former first lady
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Folks across Georgia are mourning the state's former First Lady Sandra Deal, who died earlier this week. One place where she's being remembered is Georgia College's Sandra Dunagan Deal Early Language and Literacy Center. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited Deal's alma mater in Milledgeville to hear about...
Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
'Free to the employees': YKK in Macon opens on-site health clinic
MACON, Ga. — YKK USA, a manufacturing company that creates zippers, employs 700 people at their Macon site, and now, employees have access to a medical clinic at their plant on Chestney Road. Deborah Williams has worked at YKK for close to 40 years. She says the clinic makes...
Mercer University honors Korean War veterans with 3D presentation
MACON, Ga. — Students at Mercer University honored local Korean War veterans with 3D plaques Thursday. One of those students, Samuel Johnson, helped present the plaques during a ceremony hosted by the university. "It is important to support the veterans in our community," Johnson says. The Mercer On Mission...
2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills. Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities. "These students are not going to meet their...
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
Bibb zoning board approves expansion plans for YKK AP
MACON, Ga. — Keep an eye out for construction in south Macon-Bibb County over the next couple of months. YKK AP will build a new plant as it expands its footprint in Central Georgia. Monday afternoon, the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plans for a vinyl window manufacturing plant.
