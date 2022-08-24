ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
msn.com

Governor Brian Kemp visits Eastman

EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."
EASTMAN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence

MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Debt Relief#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Mercer University
13WMAZ

Mercer University honors Korean War veterans with 3D presentation

MACON, Ga. — Students at Mercer University honored local Korean War veterans with 3D plaques Thursday. One of those students, Samuel Johnson, helped present the plaques during a ceremony hosted by the university. "It is important to support the veterans in our community," Johnson says. The Mercer On Mission...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
ELKO, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb zoning board approves expansion plans for YKK AP

MACON, Ga. — Keep an eye out for construction in south Macon-Bibb County over the next couple of months. YKK AP will build a new plant as it expands its footprint in Central Georgia. Monday afternoon, the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plans for a vinyl window manufacturing plant.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy