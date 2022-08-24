Perfect Week 1 means no changes in Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We got it right, at least for the first week.

All nine of the high school football teams selected in the Week 1 Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll won last Friday. As a result, there were no changes to last week’s poll. New Bern remains No. 1 followed by Tarboro.

Click here to see the full slate of games that will take place on Friday. Go here for more high school football.





