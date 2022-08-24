ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Perfect Week 1 means no changes in Touchdown Friday Top 9

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5YNu_0hU4kzRu00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We got it right, at least for the first week.

All nine of the high school football teams selected in the Week 1 Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll won last Friday. As a result, there were no changes to last week’s poll. New Bern remains No. 1 followed by Tarboro.

Click here to see the full slate of games that will take place on Friday. Go here for more high school football.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edHEo_0hU4kzRu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aWSy_0hU4kzRu00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

East Carolina takes care of Norfolk State in three

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the chance to end its opening weekend of the season on a high note, East Carolina took care of business by sweeping Norfolk State (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Freshman sensation Angeles Alderete earned Pirate Invitational All-Tournament Team honors for her efforts over the three […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Byrd's big night helps #5 Cleveland past #12 J.H. Rose

Clayton, N.C. — In a battle of two teams with recent state championship game appearances, Cleveland (HSOT East #5) overcame an early two-score deficit at home to defeat J.H. Rose (HSOT East #12) on Friday, 43-28. Cleveland quarterback Jackson Byrd starred in the win, throwing for four touchdown passes...
CLEVELAND, OH
WITN

WITN End Zone Week Two - Part One

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK TWO. Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Football
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Education
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Greenville, NC
New Bern, NC
Sports
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series

MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Businesses excited about ECU students returning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With students from East Carolina University back for the fall semester, many businesses around Greenville are seeing more people in their restaurants and shops. If you’ve been around Greenville, you’ve probably noticed more students out and about. That’s especially true on a Friday night and the weekend. Uptown Greenville businesses say […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Perfect Week#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU volleyball team earns split in first day of invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina began its 2022 season Friday with a 3-1 victory over Furman and a three-set loss at the hands of Towson inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on day one of the Pirate Invitational. ECU faces off with Norfolk State Saturday at 4 p.m. to close tournament play. The Spartans fell […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Right call leads to the Hall of Fame

Kenneth Gray was at a crossroads. The 22-year old former Washington High School basketball standout could either go back to Oklahoma Baptist University to finish his degree as a graduate assistant coach after his eligibility was up or join the Navy. As the fall of 1981 and a return to...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville Police Department get kids ready for school, one haircut at a time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department on Saturday helped host the sixth annual Back-to-School Free Haircut and Backpack Giveaway event. It is part of the GPD’s Cops and Barbers program, designed to build relationships between the police and the community. Hundreds of kids received haircuts between the six locations hosting the Cops and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy