Warner Robins, GA

3d ago

As an person who rescues and does TNR there are thousands of strays…we need help in a big way! I sometimes have over 50 animals that I trap take to CritterFixers and or another rescue through a Wellness animal program. I cannot do this by myself, their are maybe 6 others that help but we MUST make laws immediately that protect these animals! And also get a BRST FRIENDS or PAWS organisation heavily involved! Also no one should be fined for feeding strays or feral cats/dogs as we have to feed in order to trap - and stop the population. Mayor Madame LaRhonda Patrick and Dr.Hodges and all other vets HELP! Help us make TNR WITHOUT FINES A NORMAL THING and SPAY/NEUTER for the homeless feline and canine population a regular practice. Warner Robins is the home of my great Uncle - CB Watson whom was our first mayor here…I’m very passionate about passing this law as well as others in regards to animals, especially cats as the population continues to grow out of control and euthanasia is NOT the solution! SOS 🆘 LET US STOP THIS MADNESS NOW!! TNR should be 100% legal with no fines for those actually doing it as well as anyone mistreating animals, which includes backyard breeding, roaming dogs, dumped cats, dogs, chained dogs, dogs in cages for life, etc!! It’s inhumane and cruel!!

Larry Cobb
3d ago

Anyone who mistreats or abandons one needs to put in jail. There is no excuse. I know dog 🐕 and 🐈 food has really gone up in price as well as all animal feed. I lost my dog 🐕 several years ago due a heart attack. I am feeding 4 cats 🐈 that aren't mine. Over a month ago I discovered I had a daddy cat a momma and 4 kittens 😸. I believe that 2 of the kittens were lost to hawks. I feed them twice a day and I haven't been able to even pet them. I am not going to stand by and let them go hungry. I live in the country by myself and I don't have any problems with them.

