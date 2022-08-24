Read full article on original website
Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say
A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole ...
msn.com
BSO says a deputy received a purse with $1,600, and what he did with it was grand theft
A deputy who has been with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for 20 years has been suspended without pay after his Friday arrest on charges of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon. Online Broward County jail records say Michael Spencer, a 49-year-old South Miami-Dade resident, had...
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
Burglary suspect arrested in neighborhood west of Boca Raton
A suspected burglar who is accused of targeting homes in Broward and Palm Beach counties is off the streets and in jail.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $33K Stolen in Home Burglary
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 17 – August 23, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash
Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez to turn himself in to authorities, per source
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County Commissioner will soon be surrendering himself to authorities. Law enforcement sources have confirmed to Local 10 News that Joe Martinez will turn himself in sometime this week. This appears to stem from a public corruption investigation. Martinez was first elected to the...
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
tamaractalk.com
Caretaker Who Embezzled Seniors’ Money To Pay For Tamarac Home Sentenced to Prison
A Broward County caretaker who stole money from a senior couple to help buy a new house in Tamarac was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison Friday, prosecutors said. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, will also serve four years of supervised release for stealing nearly $300,000 from...
16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in West Palm Beach shooting
One 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday night in West Palm Beach.
Man arrested after he broke into Boca Raton home while police helicopter circled above
BOCA RATON — A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday after he broke into a home west of Boca Raton as deputies in a helicopter circled above watching him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Jamal Rutledge, 24, was suspected of being part of a group of people that has committed numerous burglaries in Palm Beach...
DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police: 16-year-old boy shot dead in West Palm parking lot
WEST PALM BEACH — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy wounded Friday night during a shooting in an apartment building parking lot, city police said Saturday. West Palm Beach police were called to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard just after 9:45 p.m. Friday in response to reports of shots being fired. On arrival, they found the 16-year-old dead outside an apartment. ...
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit
Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Catches Fire, Damages Home
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 22, 2022. 10000 block of Candleberry St. On 08/20/2022, residents were home, upstairs in their bedroom, when they heard a loud bang coming...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ involving boy walking to school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were called to Northside Elementary School Friday morning regarding a “suspicious incident,” authorities confirmed. Officers arrived at the school at 120 NE 11th St. around 7:40 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, a 7-year-old student said he...
Click10.com
Widow of detective who made Broward history says wedding ring worn since 1952 vanished
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Bettye Holloway said she still can’t believe she lost the ring from her soulmate, Ulysses Holloway, the first Black detective in the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s burglary unit and a former Pompano Beach Police Department officer. After her beloved protector placed it on...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate multi-car crash in Oakland Park; causes road closures
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County. The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning. Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene. Officials asked commuters to avoid...
