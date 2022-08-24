ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash

Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: 16-year-old boy shot dead in West Palm parking lot

WEST PALM BEACH — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy wounded Friday night during a shooting in an apartment building parking lot, city police said Saturday. West Palm Beach police were called to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard just after 9:45 p.m. Friday in response to reports of shots being fired. On arrival, they found the 16-year-old dead outside an apartment. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit

Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Catches Fire, Damages Home

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 22, 2022. 10000 block of Candleberry St. On 08/20/2022, residents were home, upstairs in their bedroom, when they heard a loud bang coming...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

