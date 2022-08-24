ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

nbcrightnow.com

Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
Post Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Post Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case

PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
PALOUSE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
SPOKANE, WA

