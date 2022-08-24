Read full article on original website
KREM
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park. Officers arrived to find four people shot, including one man who was dead.
'I got the silver lining at the end of the rainbow' | Local family adopts husky rescued after No-Li truck crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The recent theft of a No-Li Brewery truck in Airway Heights led police to discover a husky dog that appeared to be malnourished. One week later, that dog is now happy with his new family. No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from...
nbcrightnow.com
Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
One killed, three hurt in Franklin Park shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - One person is dead and three other suffered gunshot wounds in an early morning shooting in Spokane's Franklin Park.
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
Mailman continues delivery route after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple crews were on the scene of a collision that took place near East Trent Avenue and North Pines Road. Photos from Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO show a damaged mail delivery truck, as well as damage to a shed in the area. WSP says the driver of the truck who caused the crash had some...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case
PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
kpq.com
Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery. Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post. She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved...
Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East. A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP. The crash is said to be located...
FOX 28 Spokane
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
