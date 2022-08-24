ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 2

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Racing on Houston Harte Causing Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Cynthia Diego from Diego's Burritos sits with Joe Hyde. Also, a rollover crash slowed traffic on Houston Harte, the library will no longer charge late fees, a new Allsups has opened, the Chamber has released their 20 under 40 list, the Wall Hawks are ready for war against the Eastland Mavericks, and an update on the Mason County Courthouse.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Police Sergeant Arrested in San Angelo for DWI

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Midland Police Sergeant was arrested earlier this week in San Angelo for driving while intoxicated with a very high blood alcohol content. According to booking reports, on Aug. 23 at 6:11 p.m., Gage Smith, 30, of Midland, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. A BAC, or blood alcohol content, over .15 means the driver is twice as intoxicated as the law allows. Smith's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the following morning at 10:58 a.m. Smith is currently working for the Midland Police…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation

SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo.   According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive.  The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo.  Juan Morales was a fugitive from justice and had a total of twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County.  Ten of the warrants were for felony…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire

SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired.  Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named.  Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kia
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation.   According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts. During the closure, pesticides will be used to eliminate the issue which will require that all…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

URGENT: Clock Is Ticking to Empty San Angelo Animal Shelter by Sept. 1 for Health & Safety Issue

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is having to evacuate all the animals currently there because of a health and safety maintenance issue according to information released late Wednesday.  Concho Valley PAWS is working with the City of San Angelo on the massive undertaking to move more than 250 pets out of the shelter before Thursday, September 1 and they need your help.  This is a life or death issue for these pets.   Concho Valley PAWS is working with…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Trendy Downtown San Angelo Coffee Shop Calls It Quits

SAN ANGELO – One of San Angelo's downtown coffee shops announcedTuesday that it will be closing and putting the store up for sale. According to the Grind Brew & Cafe's Facebook Page, on Aug. 23, the owners are looking to either sell the business or they will be selling everything individually. Either way they're out. "It’s been a fun and wild ride," stated the Facebook post. "As much as we love our coffee shop-it’s time to say goodbye. It’s important to have a good work/life balance and unfortunately at this time, and for quite some time, our beloved coffee shop hasn’t been on our…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for a missing man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m. Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy