1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
Official reports indicate that a motor vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Sherwood and Johnson in San Angelo, Texas. Officers on the scene of the accident stated that a maroon Kia was turning onto Johnson when a Ford Ranger was travelling eastbound.
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
DAILY LIVE! | Racing on Houston Harte Causing Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Cynthia Diego from Diego's Burritos sits with Joe Hyde. Also, a rollover crash slowed traffic on Houston Harte, the library will no longer charge late fees, a new Allsups has opened, the Chamber has released their 20 under 40 list, the Wall Hawks are ready for war against the Eastland Mavericks, and an update on the Mason County Courthouse.
SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
Midland Police Sergeant Arrested in San Angelo for DWI
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Midland Police Sergeant was arrested earlier this week in San Angelo for driving while intoxicated with a very high blood alcohol content. According to booking reports, on Aug. 23 at 6:11 p.m., Gage Smith, 30, of Midland, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. A BAC, or blood alcohol content, over .15 means the driver is twice as intoxicated as the law allows. Smith's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the following morning at 10:58 a.m. Smith is currently working for the Midland Police…
Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo. According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive. The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo. Juan Morales was a fugitive from justice and had a total of twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County. Ten of the warrants were for felony…
Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire
SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired. Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named. Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
Arrests for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman & Child Endangerment Top Daily Booking Report
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the...
Tom Green County jail logs: August 28, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 26, 2022
New cases and positivity rates continue to decline, according to the latest COVID-19 report released by the City of San Angelo.
BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation. According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts. During the closure, pesticides will be used to eliminate the issue which will require that all…
Department of Public Safety making it easier to obtain Class B CDL
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is making it easier to obtain a Class B Commercial Drivers License. This comes amid a push to hire more school bus drivers. SAISD increased wages for school bus drivers from $15 to $20/hour last week in hopes of diminishing the driver deficit. This is proving […]
URGENT: Clock Is Ticking to Empty San Angelo Animal Shelter by Sept. 1 for Health & Safety Issue
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is having to evacuate all the animals currently there because of a health and safety maintenance issue according to information released late Wednesday. Concho Valley PAWS is working with the City of San Angelo on the massive undertaking to move more than 250 pets out of the shelter before Thursday, September 1 and they need your help. This is a life or death issue for these pets. Concho Valley PAWS is working with…
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
Trendy Downtown San Angelo Coffee Shop Calls It Quits
SAN ANGELO – One of San Angelo's downtown coffee shops announcedTuesday that it will be closing and putting the store up for sale. According to the Grind Brew & Cafe's Facebook Page, on Aug. 23, the owners are looking to either sell the business or they will be selling everything individually. Either way they're out. "It’s been a fun and wild ride," stated the Facebook post. "As much as we love our coffee shop-it’s time to say goodbye. It’s important to have a good work/life balance and unfortunately at this time, and for quite some time, our beloved coffee shop hasn’t been on our…
SAPD looking for a missing man
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m. Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts […]
