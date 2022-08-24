Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Artemis I is NASA’s moonshot mission to kickstart a new age of space exploration
The Artemis I mission scheduled Monday morning will see the first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the second flight of the Orion capsule. It’s been a long road to the launch pad. SLS’s origin story stretches all the way back to 2010, when Congress directed...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta’s upcoming VR headset will track eye movements and capture facial expressions
Is it Friday again? All week we long for this day, and when it’s here, you remember all the stuff you didn’t get done while you were busy daydreaming about Friday. Oh well, we hope this bag of goodies gets to you after you’ve cleared out the to-do list and are ready for happy hour. If you’re going to TTITD next week, safety third but try to stay alive. If you fail at that, make sure you die in a more interesting way than dehydration so your camp mates at leaast get a good story out of it. — Christine and Haje.
Comments / 0