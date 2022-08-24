ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

scvnews.com

Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients

George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County

Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Santa Barbara Edhat

License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Stolen Car Recovered By Santa Clarita Deputies

A car was reportedly stolen and recovered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies within hours Friday night. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lieutenant O’Neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County

VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Major Drug Bust 17,000 Fentanyl Pills and More Seized in Arrest

August 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – With nationwide fatal drug overdoses rising at more than 20% per annum and amounting to several hundred victims each and every day, law enforcement faces ongoing challenges simply to keep pace the distribution and sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other illicit pharmaceuticals throughout the county.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations

SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita

A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Washington Examiner

Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study

A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

