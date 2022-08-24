Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Santa Barbara Edhat
License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
Santa Clarita Radio
Stolen Car Recovered By Santa Clarita Deputies
A car was reportedly stolen and recovered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies within hours Friday night. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lieutenant O’Neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County
VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
crimevoice.com
Major Drug Bust 17,000 Fentanyl Pills and More Seized in Arrest
August 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – With nationwide fatal drug overdoses rising at more than 20% per annum and amounting to several hundred victims each and every day, law enforcement faces ongoing challenges simply to keep pace the distribution and sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other illicit pharmaceuticals throughout the county.
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
Vanessa Bryant’s award over leaked crash photos reduced by $1M after error discovered
LOS ANGELES — The $16 million verdict awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a federal jury on Wednesday will be reduced by $1 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict and informed the court, USA Today reported. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer Kobe...
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon declined to charge man months before he allegedly murdered off-duty cop
A man accused of killing an off-duty Los Angeles-area police officer this month would have been locked up if authorities had prosecuted him for prior strikes in a February felony domestic violence case, meaning he would have faced prison time. Carlos Delcid, 20, allegedly shot Monterey Park police officer Gardiel...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
1-year-old mountain lion killed on SoCal freeway one month after his brother died same way
Another collared mountain lion has been killed by a car on a Southern California freeway, only one month after his older brother died the same way, wildlife officials say.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations
SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita
A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s investigation of employees attempt to smuggle drugs into jail results in charges filed
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant Jose Flores pleaded no contest today for attempting to bring methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail four years ago. On November 28, 2018, Flores was stopped by law enforcement officers in the...
Washington Examiner
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study
A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
foxla.com
LAPD losing personnel at alarming rates, unable to quickly hire new officers
LOS ANGELES - Many kids used to dream of growing up and being a hero... a police officer. But lately, fewer are choosing the badge. The Los Angeles Police Department is losing more officers than the department can recruit. "In the last 3 years this organization has lost more than...
DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
LA City Attorney files lawsuit against owners of apartment complex in effort to curb gang activity
The Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed a lawsuit against the owners of an apartment building in South L.A., which police say is a stronghold for a violent street gang.
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
