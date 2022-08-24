ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Diablo Canyon Power Plant decommissioning meeting held in San Luis Obispo

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- A meeting will be held at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo to discuss the potential decommissioning of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The meeting will be held in person and on Zoom starting at 6pm.

The meeting agenda topics will include updates on the potential regulatory path to extended operations and decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant decommissioning meeting held in San Luis Obispo

