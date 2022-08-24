Read full article on original website
Fight Leads to Man Pulling Gun, Shooting in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – An argument between two individuals in Greenbelt City escalated into a...
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
WTOP
Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning
After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
WJLA
Police investigate woman's homicide in Hyattsville after welfare check: PGPD
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a woman was found dead following a welfare check, according to a series of tweets from the department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to an address in the 2000 block of...
msn.com
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the following statement:. "The FBI is...
Video Of Potential Victims Fleeing Mass Shooting In Baltimore Released By Police
Police have released video connected to a mass shooting in Baltimore that killed one person and injured several others, authorities say. Detectives released the footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved in the horrific crime, according to Baltimore police. As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred...
Patrol Officer Recovers Stolen Handgun in Vehicle / Suspect Also had an Open Warrant
On August 21 at 9:54 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Cecil Avenue near Kent Avenue in La Plata after observing a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, a front seat passenger began trying to hide a cross-body bag that had been strapped across his chest. A computer check […]
fox5dc.com
Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting in DC, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
WUSA
14 Prince George's County Police officers indicted for doing two jobs at once, theft, falsified information
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A group of Prince George's County Police officers, along with one retired officer, are facing charges after a double-dipping theft scheme that someone within the department exposed, the chief announced Thursday. The officers ranged from first class to corporal, along with one recently retired...
WTOP
DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
Leader of Baltimore Eight Tray Gangsta Crips Pleads Guilty to Federal Racketeering and Drug Conspiracy Charges, Including Three Homicides and Three Non-Fatal Shootings
Baltimore, Maryland – The leader of the Eight Tray Gangsta (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore,...
D.C. Police Arrest 21 Year-Old Suspect Threatening Victim With Gun
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest after a...
Brandywine woman charged with Vehicular Manslaughter after domestic dispute
The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a woman for striking and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine. The suspect is 38-year-old Udele Burno of Brandywine. The victim is 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers responded to the 6100 block of Floral Park […]
Three Charged For AT&T Armed Robberies, Pistol-Whipping Employee In Montgomery County: Police
Several people have been charged in connection to the robbery of an AT&T store in Rockville, authorities say. Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, are accused of the armed robbery of the store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike that occurred Thursday, Aug.18, according to Montgomery County Police.
Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody For Near-Fatal July Shooting In District Heights: Police
A suspect is in custody in Maryland following a monthlong investigation into a near-fatal shooting in Prince George's County, officials announced. Antonio Knott was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following the investigation into a shooting in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights on Tuesday, July 19.
Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
