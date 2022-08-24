Read full article on original website
The pattern continues with more wet weather
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The pattern is not showing much of a change in the coming 5 to 7 days and maybe beyond. There is some good news though, it appears that our rain chances will be best in the afternoon hours in the coming days so we should at least have some time to get out and get things done. This will not be the case every day as land breeze showers and storms can get things going early esp along the coast. The tropics remain on the calm side but we are watching more than a few things that show the potential to develop over the next ten days. Nothing that should concern you at the moment as we don’t actually have any storms to track or forecast. We are in peak season and things can change quickly it is urged that you check the forecast as often as possible for changes as we move forward.
Unsettled weather lasts through the weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The pattern is not showing much of a change in the coming 5 to 7 days and maybe beyond. There is some good news though – it appears that our rain chances will be highest in the afternoon hours, so we should have some dry periods to allow you to get out and get things done. This will not be the case every day, though, as land breeze showers and storms can spark early shower and thunderstorm development, especially along the coast.
Shell Island Is A Hidden Secret In Panama, Florida
Explore The Unspoiled Natural Splendor Of The Island. Panama City is the destination for tourists from all over the states to relax on the beaches and take advantage of the area's many attractions and activities. A perfect panorama of summer is created by turquoise crashing waves at the sparkling white-sand beaches that line Panama City Beach's beachfront. This little village on the Florida Panhandle is converted into a genuine American beach town from spring to November. The majority of the activities are outdoor or water-related as this is mostly a summer vacation region, and many of them are only available during certain times of the year. There are numerous attractions to visit in Panama City, and Shell Island is one of them. Shell Island offers a rare chance to enjoy a beach unhindered by distractions, with brilliantly clear water edging its sugar-white sandy coastline. The mesmerizing island is a seven-mile-long (11.2 m) patch of unspoiled beauty tucked between the wonderful gulf and the stunning St. Andrew Bay. Shell Island is the ideal destination for a fun-filled beach getaway. Here are some means to get to Shell Island and some activities tourists can enjoy doing there.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave. Mark Twain Interruption When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m. Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s […]
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
Blountstown rolls past Freeport in home opener
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team opened the season with a 52-20 victory over Freeport at home Friday night. Blountstown improves to 1-0 to start the season and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 1. Freeport falls to 0-1 to start the season and visits Jay on Friday, September 2.
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
Panama City Beach named most beautiful in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sugary white sands and crystal clear water of Panama City Beach are once again making waves. Luxury Travel Magazine ranked Panama City Beach as the most beautiful beach in the country this month. They based their rankings on reviews and Instagram posts.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Rolo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Rolo, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet tan and black Black Mouth Cur mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the...
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
Apalachicola small town Saturday night
While you were at home watching television Saturday night, a lot was going on around Apalachicola. There was music being played, there were groceries being rung up, there were tests being analyzed and there were birthdays being celebrated. Here’s a look at some of the scenes around town.
Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
Chipley dominates Rutherford in home shutout
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team kept last season’s momentum going with a 41-0 shutout win over the Rutherford Rams. Chipley improves to 1-0 to start the season and will host back-to-back Alabama state champions, Pike Liberal Arts, on Friday, September 2. Rutherford falls to 0-1 and will host Blountstown on Thursday, September […]
