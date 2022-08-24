ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Scorebook Live

Photos: Miami Central upsets powerful IMG Academy

BRADENTON, FLORIDA – On the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season in Florida, the Miami Central Rockets have lifted off, taking out the No. 3 team, IMG Academy, in the SBLive Sports Power 25 with a 20-14 win. RELEATED: No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on ...
BRADENTON, FL
Black Enterprise

Kendra Bulluck Brings Back the Orange Blossom Classic After Obtaining Exclusive Rights

The upcoming Orange Blossom Classic takes place next month on Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. With Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders leading the way, his Jackson State University football team will go up against Florida A&M University. The re-emergence of this football classic is spearheaded by Kendra Bulluck, who recently acquired the rights to the Orange Blossom Classic.
JACKSON, MS
floridahsfootball.com

Florida HS Football’s 2022 Weekly Game Forecast – Week 1

While we never claim to be Joe Pinkos and we truly miss Joe and his weekly picks, we are going to try to fill the void this season with a weekly picks column of every single game scheduled to take place around the Sunshine State. Without further ado, here are...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Online Gambling In Florida: Cracking the Mystery

There is a lot of confusion around the actual legality of playing at online casinos in Florida. Is it legal? Is it not? Gambling and online gambling in the whole of the US is certainly confusing and Florida is no different. Well, the good news is that if you are...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 5:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 and 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022. Probability of development remains at 70 percent. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Eater

Ask Eater: Is Miami Spice Still Worth It?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Is it just me or have...
MIAMI, FL

