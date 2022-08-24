Read full article on original website
Photos: Miami Central upsets powerful IMG Academy
BRADENTON, FLORIDA – On the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season in Florida, the Miami Central Rockets have lifted off, taking out the No. 3 team, IMG Academy, in the SBLive Sports Power 25 with a 20-14 win. RELEATED: No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on ...
No. 11 Chaminade-Madonna needs late push to edge out No. 19 St. John’s College High
The Lions nearly lost a 35-28 lead, but held on for the win over the Cadets
Watch: Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins discusses win over IMG Academy
BRADENTON, FLORIDA – Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, leading SBLive Sports Florida’s No. 5 Miami Central to a 20-14 upset victory over IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 3 squad in the nation, Friday night. Here is his interview with ...
No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on the road in season opener
BRADENTON, FLORIDA- With Mother Nature not playing a factor whatsoever, the battle between a couple of the country’s top football programs was able to take place at IMG Academy and the matchup lived up to the billing and then some. IMG Academy star quarterback Jayden Bradford went down on the ...
IMG Academy quarterback Jayden Bradford leaves Miami Central game after apparent injury on first play
One of the top teams in the country just lost its starting quarterback, though for how long is unclear. IMG Academy quarterback Jayden Bradford had to leave the game after one play in the team’s matchup with Miami Central on Friday. Bradford scrambled for a 10-yard gain on the Ascenders’ ...
St. Thomas Aquinas gets by St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) in Broward Elite Showcase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — If you let a team hang around, it eventually can catch up to you. For St. Thomas Aquinas, fortunately, allowing the visiting St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) Hawks to hang around only caused a bit of anxiety. In the end, the Raiders were able to pull away in a scoring fest ...
Western football wins; Stranahan falls at Broward Elite Showcase
DAVIE, FLORIDA – The Broward Elite Showcase started on Thursday night with a doubleheader featuring several Division 1-caliber players and four teams with high aspirations in the 2022 season. The two South Florida squads split, with host Western winning the night-cap, 33-14 over John’s Creek ...
Kendra Bulluck Brings Back the Orange Blossom Classic After Obtaining Exclusive Rights
The upcoming Orange Blossom Classic takes place next month on Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. With Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders leading the way, his Jackson State University football team will go up against Florida A&M University. The re-emergence of this football classic is spearheaded by Kendra Bulluck, who recently acquired the rights to the Orange Blossom Classic.
floridahsfootball.com
Florida HS Football’s 2022 Weekly Game Forecast – Week 1
While we never claim to be Joe Pinkos and we truly miss Joe and his weekly picks, we are going to try to fill the void this season with a weekly picks column of every single game scheduled to take place around the Sunshine State. Without further ado, here are...
thenextmiami.com
Renderings Released For Air-Conditioned UM Football Stadium With 60,000 Seats
The first renderings of a new University of Miami football stadium have been released, according to Local10. 60,000 seats (approximately) The proposed stadium site is at Tropical Park, around 10 minutes from the UM campus. UM currently plays at Hard Rock Stadium, which can be around 30 minutes from campus.
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
southfloridareporter.com
Online Gambling In Florida: Cracking the Mystery
There is a lot of confusion around the actual legality of playing at online casinos in Florida. Is it legal? Is it not? Gambling and online gambling in the whole of the US is certainly confusing and Florida is no different. Well, the good news is that if you are...
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 5:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 and 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022. Probability of development remains at 70 percent. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Miami
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Magic City.
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Eater
Ask Eater: Is Miami Spice Still Worth It?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Is it just me or have...
