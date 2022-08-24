ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Photos: Miami Central upsets powerful IMG Academy

BRADENTON, FLORIDA – On the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season in Florida, the Miami Central Rockets have lifted off, taking out the No. 3 team, IMG Academy, in the SBLive Sports Power 25 with a 20-14 win. RELEATED: No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on ...
floridahsfootball.com

Florida HS Football’s 2022 Weekly Game Forecast – Week 1

While we never claim to be Joe Pinkos and we truly miss Joe and his weekly picks, we are going to try to fill the void this season with a weekly picks column of every single game scheduled to take place around the Sunshine State. Without further ado, here are...
Black Enterprise

Kendra Bulluck Brings Back the Orange Blossom Classic After Obtaining Exclusive Rights

The upcoming Orange Blossom Classic takes place next month on Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. With Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders leading the way, his Jackson State University football team will go up against Florida A&M University. The re-emergence of this football classic is spearheaded by Kendra Bulluck, who recently acquired the rights to the Orange Blossom Classic.
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 5:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 and 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022. Probability of development remains at 70 percent. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
