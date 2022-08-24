ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Supreme Court considers execution warrant in Phoenix murder case

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court said Wednesday that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months.

A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.

If the motion is granted when the court considers it on Oct. 12, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel’s order says the court anticipates the warrant will be issued that day.

The 76-year-old Hooper could be the third inmate put to death this year after Arizona recently resumed carrying out executions.

Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the New Year’s Eve 1980 murders of a Phoenix man and his mother-in-law during a home robbery.

The other two men died before their sentences could be carried out.

The state hadn’t executed anyone for nearly eight years before Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection on May 11 for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

Frank Atwood was executed June 8 at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

The Attorney General’s Office said there are 111 inmates on Arizona’s death row and 22 have exhausted their appeals.

KRMG

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates. 
TUCSON, AZ
WDBO

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman gets 30-month prison sentence for mailing meth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after she, her boyfriend, and others mailed and transported methamphetamine from Phoenix into Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Krista Sparks, 28, to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 50...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix teen, her adult boyfriend and their newborn baby missing out of Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A teenage girl, her adult boyfriend and their baby are missing from Phoenix and police say their family is concerned about their well-being. In a missing person bulletin released by the Phoenix Police Department, investigators say Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, and her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, were last seen on Aug. 24 near 51st and Southern avenues with their newborn son Lionel.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student

The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 13-year prison sentence for shooting at federal agent

PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting at a federal agent, authorities announced Wednesday. Alejandro Nathaniel Rodriguez Stalter, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer and one count of discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The Casa Grande man was sentenced Monday.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
aclufl.org

Arizona's New Law Banning People from Recording Police Violates our First Amendment Rights

Shreya Tewari, Brennan Fellow, ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. It is disturbingly easy to find examples of law enforcement wielding brutal violence against people while claiming to protect or safeguard. Black and Brown communities in particular have long-experienced disproportionate targeting and violence at the hands of law enforcement, and this violence is too frequently lethal. Whether people are exercising their constitutional rights to protest, driving, experiencing a mental health crisis, or even sleeping — there are far too many instances of law enforcement encounters causing harm.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. - University of Arizona police said they have arrested a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus on Aug. 24. They said several 911 callers reported seeing a man running from the school’s communication building with a gun in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m.
A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

