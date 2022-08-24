Read full article on original website
Meghan Trainor Net Worth: ‘All About That Bass’ Singer Was Still ‘Broke’ for Months After Global Hit
Meghan Trainor has become an artist to watch ever since her breakout hit "All About That Bass" in 2014. Here's what her net worth is today.
VMAs red carpet 2022: MTV Video Music Awards' stars make fashion statements ahead of live show
Lizzo took center stage on Sunday night as MTV celebrated music videos and the artists who created the sounds of the year at the Video Music Awards in New Jersey. The "Good as Hell" singer wore a massive black strapless gown with billowing fabric bunched up across her chest, which draped down into a dramatic train. She slicked her hair back and wore triple gold hoop earrings to match a lip ring.
JLo reportedly rips 'private moment' leak during Ben Affleck wedding: 'Stolen without our consent'
It has been just over a week since Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous three-day wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, and while the two are certainly enjoying marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy, the singer reportedly revealed on Instagram her fury with a leaked "private moment" between her and her groom.
Heather Rae Young responds to critic who said she made being Tarek El Moussa's wife 'her entire personality'
Heather Rae Young had choice words for a social media user who made a comment about her on Twitter. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old "Selling Sunset" star, who is married to "Flip or Flop" alum Tarek El Moussa, replied to a social media user who tweeted, "Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality."
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Richard Simmons speaks out amid shocking doc explaining his absence from the spotlight
Richard Simmons left the public spotlight more than eight years ago, and he’s thanking fans for their support. On Wednesday, the fitness guru took to his Facebook page and shared a photo of a smiling emoji holding a thank you sign. The post came after FOX aired "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons" on Monday night. The special explored his rise to stardom and surprising departure from the public eye. It featured interviews with Denise Austin and Suzanne Somers, as well as pal Bruce Vilanch and Simmons’ longtime costume designer Leslie Wilshire.
Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce
Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son will be on next season of 'Dancing with the Stars': report
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is reportedly making his "Dancing with the Stars" debut. According to Deadline, Joseph Baena, 24, will be one of the contestants on the show’s upcoming season. Baena joins Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio as the only announced contestants to be joining the upcoming season.
Jenny McCarthy, former Playmate, says Hugh Hefner’s ‘strict’ Playboy Mansion ‘was almost like Catholic school’
Jenny McCarthy was noticeably absent when A&E unveiled its shocking documentary, "Secrets of Playboy," earlier this year — and she’s now explaining why. Alexandra Dean’s 10-part docuseries aimed to look at the brand’s complicated legacy and its founder, Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91. It features new interviews with numerous members of the magazine publisher's staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
MTV VMAS 2022: Who's performing and everything else you need to know
The MTV Video Music Awards are Sunday night, and there is a lot to look forward to. Some of the most iconic performances over the past few years include Britney Spears’ legendary performance of "I’m a Slave 4 U" in which she carried a python on her shoulders while dancing.
Shaq pals around with Hasbulla Magomedov in Australia: 'Almost knocked me out'
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and 19-year-old Russian blogger Hasbulla Magomedov collaborated on several viral videos over the weekend as the two celebrities finally met. The two sports personalities got together on a yacht in Australia. O’Neal posted a video on his social media accounts showing Magomedov "sneaking up" up on the former Los Angeles Lakers star and delivering a right hook to the big man.
'Euphoria's' Sydney Sweeney faces heat for mom's party featuring MAGA-like hats, 'Blue Lives Matter' shirt
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney excitedly shared she had thrown her mother a surprise hoedown for her 60th birthday and was quickly slammed for the customized "Make Sixty Great Again" hats donned by guests. The 24-year-old actress was bewildered to learn that certain assertions were being made about her because of...
JK Rowling discusses online threats, says she enjoys 'pub argument aspect' of social media
"Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling on Saturday discussed the dangers of social media, weeks after receiving a death threat when she tweeted support to Salman Rushdie following his stabbing attack earlier this month. "I try to behave online as I would like others to behave," the author told British host...
