Fox News

VMAs red carpet 2022: MTV Video Music Awards' stars make fashion statements ahead of live show

Lizzo took center stage on Sunday night as MTV celebrated music videos and the artists who created the sounds of the year at the Video Music Awards in New Jersey. The "Good as Hell" singer wore a massive black strapless gown with billowing fabric bunched up across her chest, which draped down into a dramatic train. She slicked her hair back and wore triple gold hoop earrings to match a lip ring.
Fox News

Richard Simmons speaks out amid shocking doc explaining his absence from the spotlight

Richard Simmons left the public spotlight more than eight years ago, and he’s thanking fans for their support. On Wednesday, the fitness guru took to his Facebook page and shared a photo of a smiling emoji holding a thank you sign. The post came after FOX aired "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons" on Monday night. The special explored his rise to stardom and surprising departure from the public eye. It featured interviews with Denise Austin and Suzanne Somers, as well as pal Bruce Vilanch and Simmons’ longtime costume designer Leslie Wilshire.
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce

Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
Fox News

Jenny McCarthy, former Playmate, says Hugh Hefner’s ‘strict’ Playboy Mansion ‘was almost like Catholic school’

Jenny McCarthy was noticeably absent when A&E unveiled its shocking documentary, "Secrets of Playboy," earlier this year — and she’s now explaining why. Alexandra Dean’s 10-part docuseries aimed to look at the brand’s complicated legacy and its founder, Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91. It features new interviews with numerous members of the magazine publisher's staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
Fox News

Shaq pals around with Hasbulla Magomedov in Australia: 'Almost knocked me out'

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and 19-year-old Russian blogger Hasbulla Magomedov collaborated on several viral videos over the weekend as the two celebrities finally met. The two sports personalities got together on a yacht in Australia. O’Neal posted a video on his social media accounts showing Magomedov "sneaking up" up on the former Los Angeles Lakers star and delivering a right hook to the big man.
