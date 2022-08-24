Read full article on original website
More than two years after his rape conviction, Harvey Weinstein is granted an appeal
Once-powerful Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was granted an appeal Wednesday, more than two years after he was convicted of third-degree rape and another crime. The ruling, from Janet DiFiore, the chief judge of the State Court of Appeals, clears the way for oral arguments next year before the entire court, a court spokesman said.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon declined to charge man months before he allegedly murdered off-duty cop
A man accused of killing an off-duty Los Angeles-area police officer this month would have been locked up if authorities had prosecuted him for prior strikes in a February felony domestic violence case, meaning he would have faced prison time. Carlos Delcid, 20, allegedly shot Monterey Park police officer Gardiel...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Ghislaine Maxwell's trial lawyers are suing her family for $878,302 in unpaid legal bills
The trial lawyers for convicted British sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell are suing her family for $878,302 in unpaid legal bills. The Denver-based law firm Haddon, Morgan & Foreman also claim in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell's kin conspired to hide the true wealth of the fallen socialite, who was found guilty in December of recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Jesse Watters: This is why the DOJ didn't want to release the Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the redacted affidavit over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: This whole archives thing, the whole presidential records thing, this classified records thing, it's just an excuse for them to go in there. None of this classification stuff even matters. Trump said he declassified everything that was still there in the boxes. They may have had classification markings on them and the media is using that to scare you, but if Trump declassified something and a lawyer doesn't change a little marking on it — doesn't matter. Plus, he's the president. He has legal access to whatever Trump administration document he wants when he leaves office. That's the deal all presidents have.
Trump slams federal judge after redacted FBI affidavit released
Former President Donald Trump, in his first comments Friday after a federal judge ordered the release of a redacted affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a search warrant of his Mar-a-Lago property, says nothing was mentioned about "our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH."
Agreeing to DOJ's redacted version of Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit was a mistake by the judge: Turley
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said Thursday there will be "hell to pay" if the Justice Department didn't find the purported "smoking gun" at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home that they used as justification to obtain the warrant for the FBI’s raid. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department...
NY Times demands 'criminal prosecution' of Donald Trump despite the risks: 'greatest crisis since Civil War'
In an editorial published on Friday, the New York Times editorial board demanded the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The board argued that despite the risks of violence that could stem from the criminal indictment of Trump, it is warranted and wise, because Trump has "brought shame" to America and "destabilized its future" with his alleged crimes.
Judge announces 'preliminary intent to appoint a special master' to review Trump records seized by FBI
FIRST ON FOX: A federal judge on Saturday announced her "preliminary intent to appoint a special master" to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month, at the request of former President Trump and his legal team, citing the "exceptional circumstances."
