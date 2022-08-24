ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell's trial lawyers are suing her family for $878,302 in unpaid legal bills

The trial lawyers for convicted British sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell are suing her family for $878,302 in unpaid legal bills. The Denver-based law firm Haddon, Morgan & Foreman also claim in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell's kin conspired to hide the true wealth of the fallen socialite, who was found guilty in December of recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
LAW
Fox News

Jesse Watters: This is why the DOJ didn't want to release the Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the redacted affidavit over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: This whole archives thing, the whole presidential records thing, this classified records thing, it's just an excuse for them to go in there. None of this classification stuff even matters. Trump said he declassified everything that was still there in the boxes. They may have had classification markings on them and the media is using that to scare you, but if Trump declassified something and a lawyer doesn't change a little marking on it — doesn't matter. Plus, he's the president. He has legal access to whatever Trump administration document he wants when he leaves office. That's the deal all presidents have.
POTUS
Fox News

Trump slams federal judge after redacted FBI affidavit released

Former President Donald Trump, in his first comments Friday after a federal judge ordered the release of a redacted affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a search warrant of his Mar-a-Lago property, says nothing was mentioned about "our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH."
POTUS
Fox News

NY Times demands 'criminal prosecution' of Donald Trump despite the risks: 'greatest crisis since Civil War'

In an editorial published on Friday, the New York Times editorial board demanded the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The board argued that despite the risks of violence that could stem from the criminal indictment of Trump, it is warranted and wise, because Trump has "brought shame" to America and "destabilized its future" with his alleged crimes.
POTUS
Fox News

