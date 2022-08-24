Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the redacted affidavit over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: This whole archives thing, the whole presidential records thing, this classified records thing, it's just an excuse for them to go in there. None of this classification stuff even matters. Trump said he declassified everything that was still there in the boxes. They may have had classification markings on them and the media is using that to scare you, but if Trump declassified something and a lawyer doesn't change a little marking on it — doesn't matter. Plus, he's the president. He has legal access to whatever Trump administration document he wants when he leaves office. That's the deal all presidents have.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO