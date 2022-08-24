Read full article on original website
agfax.com
Texas Plains Cotton: Rains Likely to Cause Regrowth Issues
For most of our fields, things are winding down rapidly. For late fields or the minority that are still lush and setting fruit, pest pressure still seems to be heating up. A long-awaited substantial rain for just about every acre finally came last weekend or the week before depending on your location.
agfax.com
Kentucky: Late Season Weed Escapes
Herbicide applications on full-season soybean have been wrapped up on most acres for several weeks now, and double crop applications will be wrapping up soon. Despite most herbicide applications being concluded, there are scattered fields with weeds such as waterhemp and Palmer amaranth poking through the soybean canopy. Unfortunately, even...
agfax.com
Indiana: Fall Armyworm Outbreaks Possible In Late-Planted, Fall Crops
In recent weeks, fall armyworm infestations have been decimating some soybean and forage crops in Kentucky. The University of Kentucky Extension Entomologists, recently reported large FAW moth captures. This likely occurred in southern Indiana counties as well, although we have no reports of this to cite. Like a very similar...
agfax.com
Pennsylvania: Weed Seeds This Fall Means More Weeds Next Spring
Now is the time to think about controlling summer annual weeds prior to seed set in cropping situations where possible. Pre. venting seed production is important for driving down the weed seed bank and reducing the need for weed control inputs (i.e. herbicides). It is rather easy to prevent weed...
agfax.com
Illinois Field Reports: Plenty of Pests, Late Season Diseases
Nick Seiter, Field Crops Entomology Specialist, University of Illinois. I conducted a survey along the northwestern border of Illinois (roughly Quincy to Galena) for the potentially invasive soybean gall midge; we didn’t find it, and have never observed it in Illinois, so that’s good news. What I did...
agfax.com
Texas: 4 Counties Designated Natural Disaster Areas to Drought
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
agfax.com
Georgia Pecans: Crop in Need of Sunshine
With the exception of some scab pressure throughout July, we’ve had pretty good growing conditions all season to this point and the appearance of the crop shows it. Growers have done a fine job of protecting the nuts from scab throughout the rainy periods. Industry forecasts currently have Georgia...
agfax.com
Florida: Alachua County Designated Natural Disaster Area to Jan. Freeze
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
agfax.com
Mississippi: Flash Floods Pose Hazards for Ag Commodity Production
Portions of central Mississippi and the lower Mississippi Delta saw more than 1 foot of rain between Aug. 21 and 25, and flash flooding will affect some agricultural commodities in these areas. Torrential downpours dropped 8-13 inches of rain in much of Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Kemper, Hinds and Newton counties,...
agfax.com
Illinois: Projected Wheat Double-Crop Soybean Profitability in 2023
By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, Nick Paulson, Jim Baltz, Jonathan Coppess, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. In the August version of the 2023 Illinois Crop Budgets, wheat plus double-crop soybean is projected to be much more profitable than stand-alone corn and stand-alone soybeans in southern Illinois. Wheat-double-crop-soybeans has a much smaller advantage in central Illinois.
