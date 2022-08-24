Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Wolf hails new federal rule to crack down on 'ghost guns'
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 24. Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would...
E. coli numbers increase across infected states, Pa. remains unchanged
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Following last week's update, an additional 47 more illnesses have been reported to the CDC. In total, 84 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. Cases have been reported from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania remains the lowest with still...
Pennsylvania politicians react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Reactions from Pennsylvania politicians have been issued following President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) criticized the decision, stating that it will force taxpayers to pay for the cancelation of student debt. Sen. Toomey also stated that the plan will use questionable executive authority to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans for families making up to $250,000 annually.
New poll highlights top priorities for Pa. Latino voters ahead of midterm elections
YORK, Pa. — As the population increases, more Latinos are making sure their voices are heard. “The Latino population in Pennsylvania continues growing," said Maria Gutierrez with CASA. According to a UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota poll, 61% of Latino voters in Pennsylvania say they are certain to vote...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dealerships seeing signs of stabilizing used car market in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Used cars could soon become more affordable in Central Pennsylvania. Over the past year, the price for a used car increased by 10.9% between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the car listing website iSeeCars.com. However, local dealerships say they are seeing signs that prices...
PA Pride Multi-Grain Saison beer will be released on Friday
CARLISLE, Pa. — Breweries in Pennsylvania announced the year's third release in the PA Pride beer series, a collaboration between several craft brewers across the commonwealth. The PA Pride Multi-Grain Saison will be available Friday at 20 breweries across the state. Celebrating Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history, the saison is...
New study claims that Pa. is among the top 5 unhappiest states
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania was recently ranked the number four least happiest state in the nation in a new study conducted by researchers at HouseFresh, a company made up of indoor air quality experts. The study began, the research states, when these experts started to notice how often people...
One-time bonus under Wolf administration to be distributed this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive a one-time bonus rebate beginning this week. The bonuses are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tröegs teams up with Wigle Whiskey to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey
HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing has teamed up with Wigle Whiskey for the release of Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey, a "twice-barreled" spirit to help sip your way through the rest of the summer. Pennsylvania Peach starts with Wigle’s made-from-scratch whiskey distilled from regionally-grown organic wheat grain. For this...
Pennsylvania alligator up for 'America's Favorite Pet'
A Pennsylvania gator has the chance to bring home the title of America's Favorite Pet. WallyGator is a 7-year-old emotional support alligator who loves to give hugs. He's entered in the Animal Kingdom portion of the competition, where one lucky pet will win $10,000 and a 2-page feature in InTouch Magazine.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pennsylvania pups to brighten National Dog Day
These user-submitted photos highlight just some of the unique dogs we have around the community. From hot summer days, snow days, adventure time and lazy snuggles on the couch—these dogs remind us how man's best friend earned their title!
Renewed push to raise Pa. dog licensing fee, which hasn't changed since 1996
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials are again calling out a desperate need to raise Pennsylvania dog licensing fees, which have not changed since 1996. Currently, an annual license is $8.50 and a lifetime license is $51.50. If the animal is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50 and the lifetime fee is $31.50. Discounts are available to older adults and people with disabilities. Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Be aware of sports streaming scams this season
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools started streaming their football, baseball and other games online. However, scams followed. Scammers will try to capture personal information, including credit card and Social Security numbers, as fans try to log in to watch their favorite teams. Streaming scams will...
Pollinators could be collateral damage of backyard mosquito spraying
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mosquitoes are a big problem in the summer, but the growing trend of spraying backyards to get rid of them comes with its own set of problems. Itching for relief from the pesky biters, more people are hiring professionals to spray their backyards. Eliminating mosquitoes has the benefit of preventing bites, which are linked to serious diseases such as Zika and the West Nile virus. The CDC reported a dramatic uptick in mosquito-related illnesses in 2020.
50 years after its Broadway debut, 'Chicago' keeps all the razzle-dazzle at the Dutch Apple | Center Stage
LANCASTER, Pa. — Nearly fifty years after the show's original debut on Broadway, Chicago just hasn't stopped captivating audiences across the globe. As dozens upon dozens of actresses have portrayed the two leading ladies over the years, Roxie and Velma, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre's murderess channels a touch of innocence.
Man charged with aggravated assault following incident with infant
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department announced the arrest of a man on several charges. Devine Davis was arrested on one count of aggravated assault (victim less than 13 years old), endangering the welfare of children and possession of marijuana. According to police, on Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1