FOX 43

Gov. Wolf hails new federal rule to crack down on 'ghost guns'

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 24. Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania politicians react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Reactions from Pennsylvania politicians have been issued following President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) criticized the decision, stating that it will force taxpayers to pay for the cancelation of student debt. Sen. Toomey also stated that the plan will use questionable executive authority to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans for families making up to $250,000 annually.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
FOX 43

PA Pride Multi-Grain Saison beer will be released on Friday

CARLISLE, Pa. — Breweries in Pennsylvania announced the year's third release in the PA Pride beer series, a collaboration between several craft brewers across the commonwealth. The PA Pride Multi-Grain Saison will be available Friday at 20 breweries across the state. Celebrating Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history, the saison is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Tröegs teams up with Wigle Whiskey to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing has teamed up with Wigle Whiskey for the release of Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey, a "twice-barreled" spirit to help sip your way through the rest of the summer. Pennsylvania Peach starts with Wigle’s made-from-scratch whiskey distilled from regionally-grown organic wheat grain. For this...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Pennsylvania alligator up for 'America's Favorite Pet'

A Pennsylvania gator has the chance to bring home the title of America's Favorite Pet. WallyGator is a 7-year-old emotional support alligator who loves to give hugs. He's entered in the Animal Kingdom portion of the competition, where one lucky pet will win $10,000 and a 2-page feature in InTouch Magazine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Renewed push to raise Pa. dog licensing fee, which hasn't changed since 1996

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials are again calling out a desperate need to raise Pennsylvania dog licensing fees, which have not changed since 1996. Currently, an annual license is $8.50 and a lifetime license is $51.50. If the animal is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50 and the lifetime fee is $31.50. Discounts are available to older adults and people with disabilities. Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Be aware of sports streaming scams this season

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools started streaming their football, baseball and other games online. However, scams followed. Scammers will try to capture personal information, including credit card and Social Security numbers, as fans try to log in to watch their favorite teams. Streaming scams will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pollinators could be collateral damage of backyard mosquito spraying

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mosquitoes are a big problem in the summer, but the growing trend of spraying backyards to get rid of them comes with its own set of problems. Itching for relief from the pesky biters, more people are hiring professionals to spray their backyards. Eliminating mosquitoes has the benefit of preventing bites, which are linked to serious diseases such as Zika and the West Nile virus. The CDC reported a dramatic uptick in mosquito-related illnesses in 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
