An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries

Charlie Crist taps teachers union head as running mate in race against DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, has picked as his running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, the head of the teachers union in Miami-Dade County, in a clear sign that he intends to put education at the center of his campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist announced Hernández-Mats...
‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi’s Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to “get out now,” during a news conference Saturday....
