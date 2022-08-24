Read full article on original website
Salena Zito: Portraits of voters from three Pennsylvania bellwethers
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After 22 years working as an IT professional for Verizon Wireless, Marcy O’Donnell left to start a new career in the medical field — specifically her husband’s optometry practice here in Luzerne County — two years ahead of the pandemic. Ms. O’Donnell,...
Centre Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
khqa.com
Satanic Temple approved for event at Pennsylvania school district
YORK COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — Directors of a school district in Pennsylvania announced that an application was approved for "the Satanic Temple to use our facility as we were required to do so by Board police No. 707." A statement goes on to say an event will be held...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
therecord-online.com
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend
HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
Lancaster Farming
Licensing Small Pennsylvania Milk Dealers Can Be Complicated
I actually woke up this morning wondering what I would be doing today. Ever feel like “darned if I do and darned if I don’t?” Well, I have been in a situation such as that the past few weeks, and several things have surfaced during the events that have given me pause. Pause to think about the difficulty of operating in a society in which old-time standards of civil discourse are not necessarily the norm.
Pitt News
Opinion | First-years: You should care about Pennsylvania politics
If you don’t already know, Pitt is a public university that provides more affordable tuition to in-state students, as well as need-based financial aid. To provide these benefits, Pitt relies on a hefty appropriations bill from the Pennsylvania government. However, during this year’s budget cycle, this funding was hotly debated, and surprise — it came down to politics.
Pennsylvania receives more than $200,000 in Federal funding to bolster child nutrition efforts statewide
The Pennsylvania departments of Education and Agriculture announced Friday that it has received more than $222,000 in funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm to School Grant Program to improve students’ access to fresh, local foods and foster economic opportunity for farmers. “PDE is thrilled to...
msn.com
Inside the fight to save the eastern hemlock, Pennsylvania’s state tree
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The soaring evergreen trees in Cook Forest State Park form an oasis and escape for Pennsylvanians. The thousands of acres of eastern hemlocks here, about two hours northeast of Pittsburgh, are also getting a reprieve of their own. Two invasive insect species are attacking and...
Dealerships seeing signs of stabilizing used car market in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Used cars could soon become more affordable in Central Pennsylvania. Over the past year, the price for a used car increased by 10.9% between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the car listing website iSeeCars.com. However, local dealerships say they are seeing signs that prices...
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania high court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is reversing its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred. The rule change announced Thursday is a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them, but medical providers are worried it will cost them dearly. The decision by the state Supreme Court means the number of such lawsuits is likely to increase in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where jurors are considered to be more sympathetic to patients and more likely to produce larger verdicts.
Pennsylvania Takes Action To Protect Used Car Buyers
On top of soaring used car prices, some consumers must also be concerned about the dealerships selling them their used vehicles. On August 26, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against two Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia. Great Auto Deals, Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?
(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
E. coli numbers increase across infected states, Pa. remains unchanged
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Following last week's update, an additional 47 more illnesses have been reported to the CDC. In total, 84 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. Cases have been reported from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania remains the lowest with still...
