Pennsylvania State

Centre Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
therecord-online.com

State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
Lancaster Farming

Licensing Small Pennsylvania Milk Dealers Can Be Complicated

I actually woke up this morning wondering what I would be doing today. Ever feel like “darned if I do and darned if I don’t?” Well, I have been in a situation such as that the past few weeks, and several things have surfaced during the events that have given me pause. Pause to think about the difficulty of operating in a society in which old-time standards of civil discourse are not necessarily the norm.
Pitt News

Opinion | First-years: You should care about Pennsylvania politics

If you don’t already know, Pitt is a public university that provides more affordable tuition to in-state students, as well as need-based financial aid. To provide these benefits, Pitt relies on a hefty appropriations bill from the Pennsylvania government. However, during this year’s budget cycle, this funding was hotly debated, and surprise — it came down to politics.
wcn247.com

Pennsylvania high court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is reversing its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred. The rule change announced Thursday is a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them, but medical providers are worried it will cost them dearly. The decision by the state Supreme Court means the number of such lawsuits is likely to increase in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where jurors are considered to be more sympathetic to patients and more likely to produce larger verdicts.
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Takes Action To Protect Used Car Buyers

On top of soaring used car prices, some consumers must also be concerned about the dealerships selling them their used vehicles. On August 26, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against two Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia. Great Auto Deals, Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
