Shane McClanahan on mound for rolling Rays against struggling Angels

Shane McClanahan is coming off a strong outing against the Royals that he describe afterward as the best he had felt in several starts. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are looking to extend their winning streak to five games tonight and have ace Shane McClanahan on the mound.

Tampa Bay’s four-game streak is the longest current stretch in the majors and matches the Rays’ third-longest of the season, behind six- and five-game runs.

McClanahan (11-5, 2.29) is coming off a strong outing against the Royals in which he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out eight. He said afterward it was the best he had felt in several starts.

With the Angels starting right-hander Mike Mayers, the Rays have lefties Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe back in the lineup for the first time in several days.

Also:

• Reliever Phoenix Sanders, who was designated for assignment Monday, was claimed on waivers by the Orioles.

• Lefty Josh Fleming (oblique) started a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Durham. Matt Wisler (neck) makes his first appearance tonight. JP Feyereisen is headed there to throw a couple of live batting practices before potentially moving into rehab games.

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

And for the Angels, who have lost seven of their last eight:

