ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Antoine Griezmann
SPORTbible

Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after Aston Villa fan footage emerges, this is deadline day gold

Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after an Aston Villa fan posted a video of a chauffeur car outside what the fan claims to be the player’s house. Arsenal have been plotting a late move for the Villa midfielder throughout transfer deadline day after Mikel Arteta’s side suffered injuries to midfield duo Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Tico#Dutch
SPORTbible

Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars

Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Real Madrid forward offered to Arsenal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has been offered to Arsenal. Speaking to Wettfreunde.net, Romano said the following on the possibility of a Gunners move for Asensio:. "Marco Asensio has been offered by his agent to many important English clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near

All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy