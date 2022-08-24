Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
NebraskaTV
Interview with Steve Larson of Larson Metal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — He's the man who literally puts a roof over our head at the Nebraska State Fair. Steve Larson of Larson Metal tells us more about the services they provide.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska 4-H Foundation brings talent and skill to State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't have the Nebraska State Fair without 4-H, and members are out in full force this year. Executive Director of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation Stuart Shepherd has more on the program and what fairgoers can expect to see this year.
NebraskaTV
State Fair hosts thousands of school kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
NebraskaTV
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
NebraskaTV
CPI promotes 'Safety First' mindset
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As Nebraskans prepare for the harvest season, CPI is encouraging ag producers, and their own employees, to practice 'Safety First'. Doran Burmood, vice president of health and safety at CPI has more on what measures the company takes to ensure this mindset.
