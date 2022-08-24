ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair hosts thousands of school kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NE
City
Saint Paul, NE
Saint Paul, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
NebraskaTV

Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NebraskaTV

CPI promotes 'Safety First' mindset

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As Nebraskans prepare for the harvest season, CPI is encouraging ag producers, and their own employees, to practice 'Safety First'. Doran Burmood, vice president of health and safety at CPI has more on what measures the company takes to ensure this mindset.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy