ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Former Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin officially announces retirement

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAqgO_0hU4gqvt00

Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker who excelled in college and made it to the NFL despite having his left hand amputated when he was a child, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Griffin, 27, who has not played in the regular season since 2020, outlined his future plans in a piece he wrote for The Players’ Tribune and said that he is looking forward to helping others as part of the NFL Legends Community.

Griffin’s left hand was amputated when he was 4 due to amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition, ESPN reported. He became the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL’s modern era when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the fifth round out of the University of Central Florida in 2018. That reunited him with his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, who was then Seattle’s starting left cornerback.

In a tweet, the NFL called Griffin “a true inspiration.”

“The time has come for me to retire from professional football,” Shaquem Griffin wrote in The Players’ Tribune.

The Griffin brothers were Seahawks teammates from 2018 to 2020. Shaquem Griffin played in 46 games in the NFL and had 25 tackles and a sack, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Griffin also sacked Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs, which led to a memorable moment of him celebrating with his brother, ESPN reported.

“It’s time for me to execute my Plan A,” Griffin wrote.

“Plan A, for me, was always to help people,” he told NFL.com. “You know, not knowing how it was going to look, not knowing how it was going to come about, but I always want to pave that way to help anybody. My mom was somebody who always helped somebody and my dad kind of preached to us like, ‘Plan B is football. Plan A is what you need to focus on. That’s what you go to school for, that’s what you get the good grades for.’ Now it’s starting to become a real thing, and that’s why I was smiling so hard because it’s an exciting thing.

“It’s bittersweet, yes, but it’s an exciting moment to embark on a journey that I always wanted to be in, and that’s motivating people, helping people,” Griffin added. “Having people have that positive mindset; that mentality to be better than what you think you really are because you have so many people who believe in you, love you and sometimes you got to tap into that side to see more for yourself and that’s what I was able to do.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

some Rando guy
3d ago

I'd say that's too bad but he got to live out his dream, he played with his brother. it sounds like he is taking this transition in stride. a lot of guys don't know what to do with them selves when their playing days are over

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment

Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ESPN

Former Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin standing out as tech CEO

RENTON, Wash. -- Doug Baldwin is a businessman now, but his body still thinks he's a football player. The former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is more than three-and-a-half years removed from his last NFL snap and nearly as far into his new career in the tech and investment fields. As is the case with many former retired players, the passage of time has done little to reset an internal clock that, as training camp approaches every summer, tells him it's go time.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Seahawks

The 49ers’ offense wasn’t at its best during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted that he wishes the offense and QB Trey Lance were “cleaner” but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it. “I wish...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Espn#The Seattle Seahawks#Shaquemgriffin#Pro Football Reference
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
125K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy