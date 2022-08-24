Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County
VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
Former Stockton superintendent arrested under suspicion of DUI
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former Stockton Unified School District superintendent John Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Stockton Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded to March Lane and St. Andrews Drive after saying they received reports of a DUI driver. When contacted by officers,...
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
msn.com
Police arrest three people after 'straight pride' event in Modesto
Three people were arrested in Modesto on Saturday after counter-protesters descended on a planned "straight pride" event outside a Planned Parenthood facility, police said. Objects were thrown from the crowds and a fire was started, which prompted an order by police to disperse, authorities said. The three people were arrested...
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages and the motive remains under investigation, however it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Multiple marijuana warrants served in July and August
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office shared a news release that documented multiple marijuana-related warrants served throughout the month of July and the first week of August. Two unrelated arrests were made on July 12 in the 9000 block of Shalimar Drive and the 6000 block of DaLee Road in...
mymotherlode.com
LA deputy arrested on DUI suspicion in patrol vehicle crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for investigation of drunk driving after he crashed a patrol vehicle and went missing briefly, officials said. KABC-TV reported Saturday that the crash happened Friday night when the vehicle went off the road and into...
mymotherlode.com
The CHP Releases More Details In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Bees
Jamestown, CA – The CHP has released more details, including the name of the Modesto man killed in a collision with a pickup carrying bee boxes Monday night on Highway 120. The CHP reports the deceased is 67-year-old Eugene Gragg. He was killed when his Harley Davidson was struck by a truck crossing over the Rushing Hill Lookout Road turnaround, as earlier detailed here. The driver of the pickup, 62-year-old Ronald Ray Woods of Oakdale, was not injured in the crash. CHP officer Steve Machado explained that Woods was taking the bee boxes to place them on a property on the north side of the highway.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI
STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty after he went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch. He was later found near his home. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in some...
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
theavtimes.com
28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint
PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to...
mymotherlode.com
Gas And Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Sonora.
Sonora, CA – There is an uptick in both gas and catalytic converters thefts in Sonora, with police pointing to inflation as fueling the increase. “The common thing that is occurring right now is people are crawling underneath vehicles and actually puncturing holes in the gas tanks and siphoning gas through the gas tanks and actually causing damage to the vehicles on top of the loss of fuel,” relayed SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley.
5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation
VALLEJO -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
Millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana plants seized in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Marijuana plants exceeding $7.2 million in value were seized by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in July, according to a press release. On July 12, the sheriff’s office said its marijuana enforcement unit served a search warrant for illegal cultivation in a property on Shalimar Drive near Milton Road in […]
mymotherlode.com
6 wounded in Los Angeles bar shooting; 3 shot at Sikh temple
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in separate shootings at a bar in Los Angeles and a Sikh Temple in Stockton, authorities said. A man opened fire Sunday inside a crowded bar in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, wounding six people, including one who is in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
mymotherlode.com
Dodge Fire Acreage Holds Overnight
Pinecrest, CA – The acreage did not grow overnight in the Dodge Fire burning southeast of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest, and one local fire unit that assisted in battling the blaze reports an escaped campfire as the cause. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
