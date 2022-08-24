Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Takes Action To Protect Used Car Buyers
On top of soaring used car prices, some consumers must also be concerned about the dealerships selling them their used vehicles. On August 26, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against two Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia. Great Auto Deals, Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
Satanic Temple approved for event at Pennsylvania school district
YORK COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — Directors of a school district in Pennsylvania announced that an application was approved for "the Satanic Temple to use our facility as we were required to do so by Board police No. 707." A statement goes on to say an event will be held...
Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro suing company over rent-to-own scheme
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state attorney general is suing a company over its rent-to-own scheme targeting low-income Pennsylvanians. Josh Shapiro said Progressive Leasing violated a state disclosure law that ensures hefty leasing fees are shown clearly to customers. "This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians," said Shapiro. "Consumers deserve to have all the information about a rental-purchase agreement so they can make an informed choice that makes the most sense for them and their families. My office will continue to enforce laws designed to inform and protect Pennsylvania consumers."Residents exploring rent-to-own options should look for physical tags on the property, including the rental payment amount, the cash price, the total number of payments required, and the full cost of the lease.
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
New federal rules on ghost guns in effect in PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New rules aimed at curbing ghost guns went into effect on Aug. 24. Ghost guns are firearms that are built out of individual pieces rather than purchased as ready-to-use firearms. According to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the Pennsylvania State Police and authorities in Philadelphia have seized or recovered 334 […]
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
Inside the fight to save the eastern hemlock, Pennsylvania’s state tree
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The soaring evergreen trees in Cook Forest State Park form an oasis and escape for Pennsylvanians. The thousands of acres of eastern hemlocks here, about two hours northeast of Pittsburgh, are also getting a reprieve of their own. Two invasive insect species are attacking and...
PA Attorney General Files Suit Against Used Car Dealers
HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia and Great Auto Deals Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend
HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
Afield: Have you noticed trees turning brown in central PA this summer? Blame the leafminer
The tiny insect larva is attacking black locust trees.
Steelers star and other veterans highlighting impact of closed primaries on those who served
HARRISBURG, PA – An effort by the Committee of Seventy to pass legislation that would open Pennsylvania’s primary elections to all registered voters is enlisting prominent veterans to highlight the disproportionate impact of closed primaries on former service members. About half of Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans are registered independents...
Study shows disconnect between cannabis use and DUI
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the debate to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Pennsylvania continues, another debate of sorts has surfaced. That debate centers on the use of cannabis and its connection to driving safety. A recent study is a real eye-opener when it comes to cannabis consumption and driving under the influence. It has […]
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
