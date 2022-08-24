This week finds us in the western end of the county at Cook’s Run. Cook’s Run was settled at some point during or after the Revolutionary War, the date was a bit fuzzy in old records. What is for sure is that it was settled by a man named James McGinley who had originally named the area McGinley’s Bottom (it is okay to laugh at this one, I chuckled when I first read it, too). At the time, this was Pine Creek Township of Northumberland County prior to all of the cutting and chopping of counties in the 1830s.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO