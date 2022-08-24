Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Penn State prepares to go to Purdue for Thursday night opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State visits Purdue in Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday night for a Big Ten matchup to begin its 136th season and the 2022 campaign. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX. BIG TEN SEASON OPENERS: On Thursday night, Penn State will compete in...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Spangenberg’s OT-winner lifts Lock Haven over Bellarmine
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Martina Spangenberg (Buenos Aries, Argentina/Piaget) scored 50 seconds into the second overtime period and the goal helped the Lock Haven University field hockey team (2-0) down Bellarmine University (0-2), 1-0 (2OT), this afternoon in the Bald Eagles 2022 home opener. With the win, Lock Haven...
therecord-online.com
Mifflin County takes season opener from Wildcats, 14-7
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Friday night wasn’t the outcome Central Mountain fans were looking for in the Wildcats’ season opener before a nice sized crowd at Malinak Stasdium. Mifflin County made two first half touchdowns stand up on the way to a 14-7 win. The victory...
therecord-online.com
Down River
The summer of 2022 will go down as one a band of 14-year-old Clinton County boys will never forgot. 13 of them straggled off a bus in the WalMart parking lot this past Monday afternoon, ending six weeks or so pretty much on the road. We’re talking about the Keystone Junior League baseball team, back home as US runners-up after zigzagging over the northeast quadrant of the United States since sometime back in July.
therecord-online.com
Backyard Gardening
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners have been writing articles for the Backyard Gardening column in The Record for more than two years, and we’ve covered a lot of topics, from African violets to zinnias. This week our focus is a little different. We will soon be recruiting a new...
therecord-online.com
Betty B. Witt
Betty B. Witt, 96, of Lock Haven passed away August 25, 2022, at the CentreCare Home, Bellefonte, where she had been a resident for the past several months. She was born in Lock Haven on October 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Walter C. and Lyda Smith Barner. She...
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
therecord-online.com
The Villages
This week finds us in the western end of the county at Cook’s Run. Cook’s Run was settled at some point during or after the Revolutionary War, the date was a bit fuzzy in old records. What is for sure is that it was settled by a man named James McGinley who had originally named the area McGinley’s Bottom (it is okay to laugh at this one, I chuckled when I first read it, too). At the time, this was Pine Creek Township of Northumberland County prior to all of the cutting and chopping of counties in the 1830s.
therecord-online.com
The John Bryerton Room dedicated at the Piper Aviation Museum in Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Members of the Piper Aviation Museum board of directors Thursday dedicated a new room at the Museum to long-time volunteer, the late John Bryerton. A good crowd of Museum volunteers, local leaders and community members and members of the Bryerton family was on hand. Bryerton’s wife, Lana, and their children Lisa Lucas and Justin Bryerton, lead the Museum board of directors in cutting a ribbon to officially open the new room.
therecord-online.com
More infrastructure project work set for Lock Haven area
LOCK HAVEN, PA – PennDOT has announced the next step in the placement of a walkway to Riverview Park in Woodwar.d Township will begin on Monday of next week. Trees along the walkway route adjacent to the Farrandsville Road were recently removed. Next up is waterline relocation work. PennDOT says river lot access in that area will possibly be restricted from Monday through Thursday of next week but will be open for the Labor Day weekend starting next Friday. Clearwater Construction, Inc is the contractor for the project which is scheduled for a 2024 completion.
therecord-online.com
Last 14th Street Renovo residents must vacate row homes by Sept. 19
The last families remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses must vacate the premises by 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. That was the outcome of a court proceeding before Clinton County Judge Michael Salisbury on Aug. 25. The hearing on the borough effort to get the last...
