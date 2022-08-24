Restaurant Road Trip: Mill Creek Drive-In

MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’re driving on Rt. 219 coming from Elkins heading towards Snowshoe, you might go right past this hidden gem that local residents call The Freeze.

Owners say they only serve home-cooked meals because that’s just the way they’ve always done it. the dine-in, carry-out, and walk-up service diner has been under the current ownership for 22 years, the second generation family of the original and late owner, Bob, who started the business in 1967.

“I think for us, it’s more of our service and our food quality. I mean, they get a healthy portion, they know that it is made fresh, right here when they order it, and we do cater to our local friends and family,” said Christina Defibaugh, Mill Creek Drive-In co-owner.

The Reuben sandwich with onion rings

Defibaugh said many customers come in the mornings just to sit and have some coffee; she calls the Mill Creek Drive-In a gathering place, saying that many locals think of the kitchen as their own.

“This time of year, when they want ramps, they’ll come in and they’ll bring their own ramps with them and say ‘hey, can you put this in some potatoes and cook it for us?’, and we do that. So, they kind of feel at home, like they can come in and order whatever they want,” said Defibaugh.

The loaded omelet served with shredded hash browns

The owners said their menu is so extensive because they keep everything on there that their customers get regularly, and everyone likes something different.

“It’s a very hometown kind of diner. People know that they can walk through the door, the girls are going to greet them, and say ‘oh you want your coffee’, or ‘oh you want this’, they know immediately as soon as they come through the door, what they want, and like I said, if they want something special, they know that the girls will make it for them,” said Defibaugh.

The steak hoagie with green peppers and onions on the grill.

There are specials each day through the week at the Mill Creek Drive-In. On Fridays, it’s peel-and-eat shrimp all day long, even during breakfast. They have their own Taco Tuesday, and their hand dipped and soft serve ice cream are available at The Freeze all year round.

