Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beto's first ad, "every Texan needs to know that Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest."
"Every Texan needs to know that Greg Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest. Share our first TV ad — and join us in defeating him so we can restore a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future." Beto O'Rourke.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law
The Republican politician has refused families' repeated requests to call a special legislative session for raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like Cattle
When the latest arrival of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City, there was something different about this group from past migrants who arrived by bus. They all had bar-coded bracelets on their arm.
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
RELATED PEOPLE
The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.
The Abrams / Warnock Tightly Woven Web of Secret Funding Sources is Starting to Unravel - Opinion
Recent reports and a forensic examination of tax records show numerous sketchy ties to shadow corporations paying Georgia’s Democratic candidates' hundreds of thousands of dollars per year – for nothing.
Washington Examiner
Top Manhattan Democrat won't delete false info about Abbott's migrant busing to NYC
The top elected official in Manhattan has yet to delete a string of tweets containing false information that he posted earlier this week despite admitting the claims he leveled against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were false. Mark Levine, a second-term Democrat serving as Manhattan borough president, claimed on Twitter Wednesday...
'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows
SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
'Flat-out lying': Abbott team denies migrants must sign NDA to board buses
A Democratic politician's claim that Texas was requiring migrants to board buses to New York City and Washington, D.C., is a "flat-out" lie, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office. “These Democrat elites in New York City are flat-out lying and know nothing about Texas’ busing operations," Abbott press secretary...
Governor Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law at Safer Houston Summit
Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s Safer Houston Summit on Thursday. The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas
NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
New Hampshire GOP Is Thirsting for DeSantis, but He’s Making Them Wait
New Hampshire Republicans have become accustomed to having their dream presidential candidates materialize in front of them before an invitation is even extended.Yet the decision of one potential candidate to stay away until the end of the cycle has made him all the more interesting to 2024-thirsty Granite Staters.The more Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has demurred, the more insatiable the demand has grown from New Hampshire Republicans to kick the tires on Florida’s “Top Gov,” as he referred to himself in a recent campaign ad.“I think DeSantis — maybe, because it’s something we don’t have and he hasn’t been here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde
A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports.Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."CBS Bay Area spotted the billboard as the massacre was making national headlines again. The Uvalde schools police chief was fired this week in the wake of sharp criticism of his department's response to the May shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.Sophia Roane...
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Texas Being Buried Under The Sheer Number of Immigrant Deaths, as They Continue To Seek A Better Life in The US
In the back of the county cemetery in Maverick County lies 16 fresh graves. There lie the remains of many unidentified migrants. Laid to rest with no family or friends in attendance, one hopes a last prayer was said for their departed souls.
The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school
The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more...
Comments / 6