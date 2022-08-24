ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
New York City, NY
Government
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
CBS San Francisco

'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows

SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde.  Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
Washington Examiner

'Flat-out lying': Abbott team denies migrants must sign NDA to board buses

A Democratic politician's claim that Texas was requiring migrants to board buses to New York City and Washington, D.C., is a "flat-out" lie, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office. “These Democrat elites in New York City are flat-out lying and know nothing about Texas’ busing operations," Abbott press secretary...
therockwalltimes

Governor Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law at Safer Houston Summit

Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s Safer Houston Summit on Thursday. The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
CBS New York

Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas

NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire GOP Is Thirsting for DeSantis, but He’s Making Them Wait

New Hampshire Republicans have become accustomed to having their dream presidential candidates materialize in front of them before an invitation is even extended.Yet the decision of one potential candidate to stay away until the end of the cycle has made him all the more interesting to 2024-thirsty Granite Staters.The more Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has demurred, the more insatiable the demand has grown from New Hampshire Republicans to kick the tires on Florida’s “Top Gov,” as he referred to himself in a recent campaign ad.“I think DeSantis — maybe, because it’s something we don’t have and he hasn’t been here...
CBS DFW

Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde

A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports.Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."CBS Bay Area spotted the billboard as the massacre was making national headlines again. The Uvalde schools police chief was fired this week in the wake of sharp criticism of his department's response to the May shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.Sophia Roane...
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Austonia

The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school

The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more...
