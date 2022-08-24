With opening weekend of the high school football season in the rearview mirror, we extend the scholastic sports menu this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network. Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 1, with nearly 30 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 MINUTES AGO