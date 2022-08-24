Montoursville put together a 21-point 3rd quarter rally to edge the Wellsboro Varsity Football team, 21-14, in the season-opening game on Friday, August 26. "We made some mistakes where we can't afford to make them," said Hornet head coach Matt Hildebrand. "We knew it was going to be a dog fight, they obviously have some stuff going on in their program and were riding an emotional high coming out of the locker room at halftime, and we put the ball on the ground on the first snap of the offensive series coming out of the half and gave them the momentum. We can't afford to do that, we're not deep enough to make up enough for those mistakes."

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO