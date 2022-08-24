Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
LHU: Spangenberg’s OT-winner lifts Lock Haven over Bellarmine
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Martina Spangenberg (Buenos Aries, Argentina/Piaget) scored 50 seconds into the second overtime period and the goal helped the Lock Haven University field hockey team (2-0) down Bellarmine University (0-2), 1-0 (2OT), this afternoon in the Bald Eagles 2022 home opener. With the win, Lock Haven...
easternpafootball.com
Black Panthers Blank Mountaineers
MILTON – In the months leading up to the inaugural game at the brand new Alumni Stadium on the campus of Milton High School, head coach Phil Davis may not have been able to dream up a better opening performance. The Milton Black Panthers (1-0) shut out visiting South...
Rickey Henderson plays Wiffle Ball, coaches at Little League World Series related events
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – ”This is what it is all about,” is how the major league’s all-time leading base stealer answered when asked for his impression of the Little League World Series. New York Yankee great Rickey Henderson spent a whirlwind two days in the Williamsport area...
New athletic complex at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia beats Berwick Area 42-27
BERWICK – Mike Bennett rattled off everything which went so right for Berwick in the first half of Friday’s season opener against five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia. There was an effective running game. A handful of key pass plays to extend drives led to two touchdowns. And...
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
easternpafootball.com
Mount Carmel edges North Schuylkill 25-17
ASHLAND – Since the 2018 season, Mount Carmel has had two major monkeys on its back. The Red Tornados have only lost 10 games on the field during that time (not including a few forfeits during the shortened 2020 season). Astoundingly, nine of those losses have been to just two teams – North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Berwick loses slugfest with state power Southern Columbia
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s first half of football under new coach Mike Bennett saw the Bulldogs punch the bully right in the nose. But after two hours of waiting at halftime because of a lightning delay, the bully had time to regroup. And...
wellsboroathletics.com
Montoursville Rallies With 21-Point 3rd Quarter to Defeat Wellsboro.
Montoursville put together a 21-point 3rd quarter rally to edge the Wellsboro Varsity Football team, 21-14, in the season-opening game on Friday, August 26. "We made some mistakes where we can't afford to make them," said Hornet head coach Matt Hildebrand. "We knew it was going to be a dog fight, they obviously have some stuff going on in their program and were riding an emotional high coming out of the locker room at halftime, and we put the ball on the ground on the first snap of the offensive series coming out of the half and gave them the momentum. We can't afford to do that, we're not deep enough to make up enough for those mistakes."
Penn College professor umpires Little League Home Run Derby Championship
A Pennsylvania College of Technology professor had his second showing as an umpire at the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship on Aug. 25. He had his eyes on more than the ball: he was also appreciating the history of baseball and the social impact the game has on children and communities. Held at Volunteer Stadium, part of the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport, the Home Run...
therecord-online.com
Down River
The summer of 2022 will go down as one a band of 14-year-old Clinton County boys will never forgot. 13 of them straggled off a bus in the WalMart parking lot this past Monday afternoon, ending six weeks or so pretty much on the road. We’re talking about the Keystone Junior League baseball team, back home as US runners-up after zigzagging over the northeast quadrant of the United States since sometime back in July.
lykensvalley.org
Shane R. Zellers – Minor League Baseball Player from Wiconisco
Shane R. Zellers was born in Wiconisco, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, in 1988. He graduated from Williams Valley High School, Tower City, and then attended Alvernia University in Reading, where he played baseball. In 2010, he pitched in 17 games and compiled a 1-0 record for the Vermont Lake Monsters, a...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: No air conditioning at Shamokin Area
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, no air conditioning in schools, sending a rocket to the moon, and a friendly bet. But first, we begin with the possible sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
TMZ.com
Little Leaguer Undergoes Successful Skull Surgery 12 Days After Bunk Bed Fall
Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson has taken yet another huge step toward a full recovery from his terrifying bunk bed fall ... his family just announced he underwent successful skull surgery Friday morning. Oliverson's relatives shared a picture of the 12-year-old -- who suffered severe injuries in a...
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
fastphillysports.com
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
wkok.com
CSVT Related Road Work Set to Begin on Grangers Road in Winfield
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that planned road work will close a portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County. On Tuesday, September 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.
Caribbean advances to Little League World Series with 1-0 win over Asia-Pacific
Williamsport, Pa. —T he Caribbean has been outstanding at manufacturing runs throughout the 2022 Little League World Series. They’ve bunted, stolen bases, and scratched their way through the loser’s bracket to reach Saturday’s International Championship game against Asia-Pacific. That gritty attitude has helped the Caribbean get on a roll. Saturday was no different as the game’s first run was scored on a bunt. The defense did the rest as Caribbean...
Williamsport Welcomes the World festival kicks off
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Williamsport has welcomed the world to central Pennsylvania for the past two weeks. Now, the city is hosting a street festival to celebrate the Little League World Series. There were no Little League games on Friday, but fans are still finding ways to have fun. Many...
