Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Business group applauds proposal that would increase St. Louis city police pay

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' primary business group on Thursday applauded a proposal by the city's comptroller that calls for increasing police pay. "Strengthening public safety in St. Louis is a critical issue for the entire metro’s economic competitiveness," said Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall. The organization earlier this month called on the city of St. Louis to invest more in things it says will make downtown safer, including additional cameras, upgrades to street lighting and traffic calming measures on key thoroughfares.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation. The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Boeing will invest $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis.

The money will be used to fund a 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region’s talent pipelines and technical and manufacturing abilities. The new facility will be located near the Cortex, NGA West and the Ranken Technical College campus. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

St. Louis Wiegmann Associates adds administrative assistant

Mindy Schmidt of St. Charles, Missouri, has joined Wiegmann Associates as an administrative assistant to the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor’s project management department. Schmidt is responsible for supporting the project management team for all new HVAC construction projects. Schmidt brings 25 years of experience as an administrative assistant and...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan

Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids. The Narcan stations will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

