New SSM program offers pay and college credit for St. Louis students
SSM Health has launched a new program that could allow nursing students in the St. Louis region to earn pay and college credit at the same time.
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis.
Candidate forum held for Board of Alderman President in St. Louis
Two candidates running for the position of St. Louis board of aldermen president took questions Thursday from potential voters during a candidate forum in south St. Louis.
Warrant reset day in St. Louis gives individuals a second chance
ST. LOUIS — Warrant reset day was held in St. Louis. This day includes people with outstanding municipal court warrants and eligible low-level felony and misdemeanor court warrants. People got a chance to get those types of warrants canceled and they got to reschedule court hearings at no cost...
Business group applauds proposal that would increase St. Louis city police pay
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' primary business group on Thursday applauded a proposal by the city's comptroller that calls for increasing police pay. "Strengthening public safety in St. Louis is a critical issue for the entire metro’s economic competitiveness," said Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall. The organization earlier this month called on the city of St. Louis to invest more in things it says will make downtown safer, including additional cameras, upgrades to street lighting and traffic calming measures on key thoroughfares.
St. Louis American
Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges
ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation. The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
KMOV
BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Boeing will invest $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis.
The money will be used to fund a 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region’s talent pipelines and technical and manufacturing abilities. The new facility will be located near the Cortex, NGA West and the Ranken Technical College campus. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation...
St. Louis schools combat teacher shortage with bonuses, pay raises
ST. LOUIS — Like so many schools across Missouri and across the country, Patrick Henry Elementary in Carr Square is dealing with a crisis: a shortage of teachers. It’s part of St. Louis Public Schools, a district struggling to fill 113 teaching jobs, or about 7% of its staff.
rejournals.com
St. Louis Wiegmann Associates adds administrative assistant
Mindy Schmidt of St. Charles, Missouri, has joined Wiegmann Associates as an administrative assistant to the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor’s project management department. Schmidt is responsible for supporting the project management team for all new HVAC construction projects. Schmidt brings 25 years of experience as an administrative assistant and...
KSDK
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals. He had conned around $10,000.
16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member | St. Louis News
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School...
Archdiocese's first proposal of strategic plan being reviewed by priests ahead of listening sessions
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is in the beginning stages of restructuring. For the last eight months, staff has been collecting data and feedback from the Catholic community. Now, the first draft proposal of how the archdiocese will start to reinvent itself is complete. The...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan
Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids. The Narcan stations will...
Bus service cuts due to lack of drivers affecting riders in St. Louis area
Bus riders across St. Louis are having a hard time maneuvering around the area as Bi-State cut service due to driver shortage.
KMOV
Van used to feed people in need stolen from St. Louis County church
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local church is looking for its stolen van that was last seen in the Glasgow Village area on Friday. Bishop Shaderach Martin says he came to the church around 3 p.m. Friday and realized it was missing. “We just trust God and believe that...
Republican St. Louis County Executive candidate expected to drop out of race
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The candidate who won the Republican nomination for St. Louis County Executive in August will probably not be on the ballot in November. Katherine Pinner has not officially dropped out. Republican Central Committee Chair Rene Artman says Pinner called her last night to say she would be withdrawing from the race. […]
KMOV
Community reacts after Rockwood School Board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race theory in...
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
