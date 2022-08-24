ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MONMOUTH COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS AT FIRST ENERGY PARK FOR SALUTE TO HEROES

First responders are gathering at @JerseyShoreBlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park for the annual Salute to Heroes event where they are being recognized for the great work and dedication they have in saving lives and maintaining public safety. #SheriffGolden and the #MCSONJ’s are proud to support this well deserved event for all the men and women who risk their lives everyday. Our own Warden Victor Iannello had the honor of throwing out the first pitch as these everyday heroes celebrate a night at the ball park. We salute and thank all for their service.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: HCB STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a fire on the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive in Holiday City Berkeley. This is a developing story and we have no additional details available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department’s Female Officers Take Part in Inspiring Garden Event

On Tuesday, Lakewood Police Department Female Officers experienced an amazing community-inspired garden event coordinated by D/Sgt. Jeannette Shimonovich, “Boho Seminar Sisters-In-Blue ” at COMMON GROUNDS, Community Garden. This event was sponsored by The Kosher Cookie Corner, who provided delicious fresh salads, Signature Iced Coffee and fresh pastries. The...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Acting AG Platkin: ABC Issues Special Ruling to Allow Third-Party Delivery Services to Deliver Package Goods and Cocktails to NJ Customers’ Doorsteps

Opening a new frontier for growth in New Jersey’s alcoholic beverage industry, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) issued a special ruling today that allows third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages – including cocktails “to go” – from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.
DRINKS
94.3 The Point

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House This Wednesday 8/31!

PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Wednesday August 31!. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Start your accounting career with a step ahead. Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021) Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021) High quality Master’s Degree in Accounting with proven results. Graduates have...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
midjersey.news

August 26, 2022

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: CAR CRASHES INTO TREE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that crashed into a tree on the 0 block of Warren Grove Road. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. Use caution in the area.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ

