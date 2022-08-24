First responders are gathering at @JerseyShoreBlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park for the annual Salute to Heroes event where they are being recognized for the great work and dedication they have in saving lives and maintaining public safety. #SheriffGolden and the #MCSONJ’s are proud to support this well deserved event for all the men and women who risk their lives everyday. Our own Warden Victor Iannello had the honor of throwing out the first pitch as these everyday heroes celebrate a night at the ball park. We salute and thank all for their service.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO