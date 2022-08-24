Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MONMOUTH COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS AT FIRST ENERGY PARK FOR SALUTE TO HEROES
First responders are gathering at @JerseyShoreBlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park for the annual Salute to Heroes event where they are being recognized for the great work and dedication they have in saving lives and maintaining public safety. #SheriffGolden and the #MCSONJ’s are proud to support this well deserved event for all the men and women who risk their lives everyday. Our own Warden Victor Iannello had the honor of throwing out the first pitch as these everyday heroes celebrate a night at the ball park. We salute and thank all for their service.
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: HCB STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a fire on the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive in Holiday City Berkeley. This is a developing story and we have no additional details available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department’s Female Officers Take Part in Inspiring Garden Event
On Tuesday, Lakewood Police Department Female Officers experienced an amazing community-inspired garden event coordinated by D/Sgt. Jeannette Shimonovich, “Boho Seminar Sisters-In-Blue ” at COMMON GROUNDS, Community Garden. This event was sponsored by The Kosher Cookie Corner, who provided delicious fresh salads, Signature Iced Coffee and fresh pastries. The...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF RECOGNIZES K9 OFFICERS ON NATIONAL DOG DAY
It’s National Dog Day and today the #MCSONJ celebrates and salutes all K-9s with a special acknowledgement to the MCSO’s K-9 Unit. #SheriffGolden runs the largest K-9 Unit in Monmouth County consisting of eight handlers and 10 K-9s who are called upon year round to assist with patrols, tracking, explosive and narcotics detection.
Multiple riders hurt on roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — More than a dozen people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Thursday evening, officials said. Six Flags Great Adventure notified the NJ Department of Community Affairs, via its amusement ride incident hotline, that witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a […]
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT FROM OVERNIGHT
Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 am at the intersection of New Hampshire and Rt 70. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN (MONMOUTH COUNTY): MIKE’S CRUMB CAKES – BIG DISCOUNTS IN THE OCEAN STORE
If you never tried a crumb cake from Mike’s you have no idea what you’ve been missing. The variety of flavors are endless, the crumb topping is thicker than the cake itself and they even offer gluten free. Sadly I read the following announcement on the closing of...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING
Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
364 days for beating puppy to death not enough time for NJ creep (Opinion)
When did the American judicial system become the game show “Let’s Make A Deal?” Are prosecutors today only concerned with good enough and clearing caseloads? Seems it. Take for example the case of a 24-year-old guy from Linwood, Kyle Blythe. He pleaded guilty to beating his own puppy Dolce to death after getting angry that she chewed his clothing.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting AG Platkin: ABC Issues Special Ruling to Allow Third-Party Delivery Services to Deliver Package Goods and Cocktails to NJ Customers’ Doorsteps
Opening a new frontier for growth in New Jersey’s alcoholic beverage industry, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) issued a special ruling today that allows third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages – including cocktails “to go” – from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
Are the Rumors Still True, Is Amazon Coming to Berkeley Township, NJ
We haven't heard much about it lately, but a lot of work is being done in the old Pine Beach / Beachwood Plaza, in Berkeley Township. About a year ago, that's all we talked about in Berkeley Township. There's been a lot of work done it that empty lot recently. The lot looks completely leveled.
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House This Wednesday 8/31!
PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Wednesday August 31!. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Start your accounting career with a step ahead. Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021) Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021) High quality Master’s Degree in Accounting with proven results. Graduates have...
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
midjersey.news
August 26, 2022
POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: CAR CRASHES INTO TREE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that crashed into a tree on the 0 block of Warren Grove Road. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. Use caution in the area.
Forget Student Loans, Powerful Shore Republican Fat Cat Had $196,000 COVID Loan Forgiven
TOMS RIVER, NJ – As Republicans push back on student loan debt forgiveness, one prominent...
Comments / 0