WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
delawarepublic.org
Tracking how Delaware spends federal COVID relief funds earmarked for education proves challenging
The First State continues spending the more than $600 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, but understanding where all that money is going and what impact it’s having is no easy task. This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what we do know about...
Delaware school districts work to address bus driver shortage
School districts in Delaware appear to be better managing the nationwide school bus driver shortage that plagued many schools last year. But it’s taken a lot of work for districts in the rapidly growing New Castle County area to make sure students have reliable rides to and from school.
State trains districts on reuniting families after school crisis
Teachers, firemen, custodians, bus drivers and parents decked out in neon-colored vests filled the first floor hallway at Dover High School Wednesday. They were there to listen to and participate in a program focused on how to help families find each other after a school emergency. The training describes how to create a team in which each member has a ... Read More
WMDT.com
DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.
DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office
The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
delawarepublic.org
U.S. Secretaries of Labor and Energy visit Delaware, discuss future of hydrogen technology
U.S. Secretaries of Energy and Labor visited Delaware Friday to discuss clean hydrogen technology at Air Liquide. Hydrogen energy has the power to decarbonize electricity, transportation, and manufacturing industries, and could play a critical role in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and tackling the climate crisis. The U.S. Infrastructure bill...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware water utilities offer feedback on proposed PFAS contamination standards
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday it is designating two of common types of the so-called “forever chemicals” PFAS as hazardous substances. That opens the door for the federal government to track contamination and push polluters to pay cleanup costs for the chemicals. The move comes as Delaware...
WBOC
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Aug. 25 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Wednesday that it will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
delawarepublic.org
The Green - August 26, 2022
Tracking how Delaware spends federal COVID relief funds earmarked for education proves challenging. The First State continues spending the more than $600 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, but understanding where all that money is going and what impact it’s having is no easy task. This week,...
wjbr.com
Delaware Welcomes 114th Annual Fair
The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of fun! Labor Day weekend will be jam packed as Delaware welcomes 114th Annual Fair. The Arden fair will once again be the place to be Labor Day Weekend. This rain or shine event will take place amongst the grounds of...
WMDT.com
Del. DOC lifting temporary in-person visitation restriction
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Correction has announced that the restriction to in-person visitation to adult adult visitor per inmate, established in late May due to increasing COVID-19 community transmission, is being lifted. Starting September 6, one adult visitor and one child visitor under age 18 will...
delawarepublic.org
DART two add 4 new zero-emission vehicles
The Delaware Transit Corporation is adding four new zero emission buses to its feet thanks to a $11 million federal grant. Two of the new buses will be hydrogen powered, a first for the fleet. Officials said the new bus purchases will make 20% of DART’s fleet zero emission vehicles....
Will my student loans be forgiven? Q&A of what we know so far.
President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for people making under $125,000 a year was unprecedented, potentially affecting 1.19 million New Jersey residents with a total of $43 billion in college debt. The changes raise countless questions. Here are...
WGMD Radio
DOC Visitation Restrictions to Change Sept 6
The Delaware Department of Corrections is lifting a restriction that allows one adult visitor per inmate, which has been in place since late May as Covid-19 transmission was increasing. Beginning on Tuesday, September 6 one adult visitor and one child visitor under age 18 will be permitted per inmate. Surgical masks will be made available to visitors for use while in DOC facilities.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Four Democrats running for 32nd House District seat
In Kent County, the 32nd House District seat is open, with Democratic State Representative Andria Bennett not running for re-election. A total of four Democrats are competing to take her place. Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with each candidate to get their positions on key issues and their plans...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
spotonidaho.com
AHA News: Newborn Was 'Very Sick Little Boy' Despite Several Normal Prenatal Ultrasounds
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (American Heart Association News) - With three children over the age of 10, Delaware couple Mark and Jenn Parrish thought they might be finished growing their family. Finding out Jenn was pregnant was a pleasant surprise.
WBOC
Delaware DOC Removes Temporary COVID-related Restriction to In-person Visitation
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Friday announced that the restriction to in-person visitation to one adult visitor per inmate, which was established in late May amid increasing COVID-19 transmission in the community, is being lifted. Beginning Sept. 6, one adult visitor and one child visitor under...
