Delaware State

State trains districts on reuniting families after school crisis

Teachers, firemen, custodians, bus drivers and parents decked out in neon-colored vests filled the first floor hallway at Dover High School Wednesday. They were there to listen to and participate in a program focused on how to help families find each other after a school emergency. The training describes how to create a team in which each member has a ... Read More
DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.

DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office

The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
The Green - August 26, 2022

Tracking how Delaware spends federal COVID relief funds earmarked for education proves challenging. The First State continues spending the more than $600 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, but understanding where all that money is going and what impact it’s having is no easy task. This week,...
Delaware Welcomes 114th Annual Fair

The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of fun! Labor Day weekend will be jam packed as Delaware welcomes 114th Annual Fair. The Arden fair will once again be the place to be Labor Day Weekend. This rain or shine event will take place amongst the grounds of...
Del. DOC lifting temporary in-person visitation restriction

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Correction has announced that the restriction to in-person visitation to adult adult visitor per inmate, established in late May due to increasing COVID-19 community transmission, is being lifted. Starting September 6, one adult visitor and one child visitor under age 18 will...
DART two add 4 new zero-emission vehicles

The Delaware Transit Corporation is adding four new zero emission buses to its feet thanks to a $11 million federal grant. Two of the new buses will be hydrogen powered, a first for the fleet. Officials said the new bus purchases will make 20% of DART’s fleet zero emission vehicles....
Will my student loans be forgiven? Q&A of what we know so far.

President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for people making under $125,000 a year was unprecedented, potentially affecting 1.19 million New Jersey residents with a total of $43 billion in college debt. The changes raise countless questions. Here are...
DOC Visitation Restrictions to Change Sept 6

The Delaware Department of Corrections is lifting a restriction that allows one adult visitor per inmate, which has been in place since late May as Covid-19 transmission was increasing. Beginning on Tuesday, September 6 one adult visitor and one child visitor under age 18 will be permitted per inmate. Surgical masks will be made available to visitors for use while in DOC facilities.
Races to Watch: Four Democrats running for 32nd House District seat

In Kent County, the 32nd House District seat is open, with Democratic State Representative Andria Bennett not running for re-election. A total of four Democrats are competing to take her place. Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with each candidate to get their positions on key issues and their plans...
