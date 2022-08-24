5-Star LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Signs NIL Deal With Local Restaurant

Sampson Jr. continues to make the most of his NIL opportunities, being strategic with decisions

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with a merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s dipping into another space. On Wednesday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Smalls Sliders.

Smalls is a Louisiana-based franchise that is backed by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. As the company continues to expand, as will Sampson Jr.’s role with the restaurant chain.

Already having restaurants located in Baton Rouge, it allows Sampson Jr. to be a local ambassador for the foreseeable future after announcing his decision to stay home and suit up for the purple and gold.

Sampson Jr. signed with MatchPoint Connection, which puts him in position to sign strategic NIL deals that benefits both himself and his overall brand.

Sampson Jr. became commit No. 18 for the Tigers after announcing his commitment earlier this month. A Top-5 wide receiver in the country and five-star prospect, this will be the first of many NIL deals rolling his way.

With the Tigers embracing the NIL movement, current LSU athletes have been maximizing their opportunities through their name, image and likeness. We’ve seen schools such as Texas, Miami and USC use this new age of college athletics to their benefit with LSU coming in with something to prove.

Sampson Jr. will certainly be at the forefront of this movement given his elite status as a recruit and a key piece to the future of this LSU program.