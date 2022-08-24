ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

5-Star LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Signs NIL Deal With Local Restaurant

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAkVf_0hU4f5w800

Sampson Jr. continues to make the most of his NIL opportunities, being strategic with decisions

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with a merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s dipping into another space. On Wednesday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Smalls Sliders.

Smalls is a Louisiana-based franchise that is backed by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. As the company continues to expand, as will Sampson Jr.’s role with the restaurant chain.

Related : 5-Star LSU Commit Inks First NIL Deal

Already having restaurants located in Baton Rouge, it allows Sampson Jr. to be a local ambassador for the foreseeable future after announcing his decision to stay home and suit up for the purple and gold.

Sampson Jr. signed with MatchPoint Connection, which puts him in position to sign strategic NIL deals that benefits both himself and his overall brand.

Sampson Jr. became commit No. 18 for the Tigers after announcing his commitment earlier this month. A Top-5 wide receiver in the country and five-star prospect, this will be the first of many NIL deals rolling his way.

Related : Brian Kelly Talks Progression of LSU Program, Florida State Matchup

Related : Brian Kelly Gives Timeline on Naming Starting QB

With the Tigers embracing the NIL movement, current LSU athletes have been maximizing their opportunities through their name, image and likeness. We’ve seen schools such as Texas, Miami and USC use this new age of college athletics to their benefit with LSU coming in with something to prove.

Sampson Jr. will certainly be at the forefront of this movement given his elite status as a recruit and a key piece to the future of this LSU program.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
bvmsports.com

Four-star QB Rickie Collins bolsters LSU’s 2023 class

BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) – Rickie Collins is a four-star, top-200 quarterback in the Class of 2023 who had a unique journey in his recruiting process. However, that journey has led him on a path back home. Collins, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, will suit up for his hometown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing

LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Sampson
Person
Drew Brees
brproud.com

Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s Net Worth in 2022

Brian Kelly is a veteran American football coach currently with the LSU Tigers. He holds an overall coaching record of 263 wins, 96 losses and two ties as of this publication. He has also won multiple championships throughout his tenure as a head coach, earning titles in the Midwest Intercollegiate Football Conference (MIFC), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Big East. Brian Kelly has been the recipient of numerous coach of the year honors in the span of almost 40 years. In this article, however, we will be talking about Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Saints#American Football#Tigers#Lsu Program#Naming Starting Qb With
theadvocate.com

Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight

South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KLFY News 10

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Jamborees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s preseason for high school football, as teams face off across the area in jamborees. Some games were canceled and we were unable to get scores on others. THURSDAY:. Northeast. Broadmoor. McKinley. Scotlandville (canceled) Liberty. Belaire (canceled) Helen Cox - 7 Istrouma - 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Nine young women vie for S&P queen title

Nine area young women are vying for the title of 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Queen. A king will also be announced. The coronation pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets, available at the door while seating lasts, are $8 for adults and $6 for children.
MORGAN CITY, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
669
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy