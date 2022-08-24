Forest Lake, Columbus, and Scandia political landscapes set for shakeup

Wyoming, Linwood quiet election for 2020

Election season this year will come with local shakeups in the Forest Lake, Columbus, and Scandia councils, which will all see current council members resigning after years of service.

Council members Kathy Bystrom and Kelly Monson will leave their seats after completing their four-year terms. Both were elected to the council in 2018.

There will be four newcomers vying for the two open spots: Forest Lake economic development authority commissioners Leif Erickson and Blake Roberts, in addition to Marcus Gibbs and Jeffrey Larson. Mayor Mara Bain will run unopposed.

In Columbus, Mayor Jesse Preiner will face off for the third time against former Mayor Dave Povolny, who was ousted by Preiner in the 2018 election. Povolny ran against Preiner again in 2020, but Preiner retained his seat.

For the council seats, incumbent Janet Hegland, first elected in 2018, is running for reelection. Shelly Logren, also elected in 2018, has decided not to run for reelection. Planning commission member Ron Hanegraaf is running for council. Also running again after a failed bid for council in 2020 is Jody Krebs, a former member of the planning commission and wife of former council member Bill Krebs, a two-term council member who was ousted from his seat in 2018.

Newcomers to the Columbus political landscape are Jennifer Lattin and Anson Watson, both also running for council in Columbus.

Christine Maefsky will be running unopposed for mayor in Scandia. However, there will be plenty of candidates vying for two spots on Scandia’s council this year. Council member Patti Ray has declined to run for reelection. Incumbent Jerry Cusick will be joined by planning commissioner Michael Lubke in the race, while three newcomers to the local political arena will also vie for the open seats: Donald Baber, Lori Lavin, and Christopher Massicotte Johnson.

Things are much more quiet in Wyoming, where incumbents Claire Luger and Dennis Schilling will be running unopposed for council, and in Linwood Township, where incumbent Robert Millerbernd and road and bridge committee member John Olson will be running unopposed for town board seats A and D, respectively.

*A previous version of this story misspelled Ron Hanegraaf's name, and also incorrectly stated he had a failed bid for Columbus City Council in 2020; Hanegraaf did not run for council in 2020. The article has been updated to reflect the correct information. The Times sincerely apologizes for this error.