ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandia, MN

Forest Lake, Columbus, and Scandia political landscapes set for shakeup

By Hannah Davis
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 4 days ago

Wyoming, Linwood quiet election for 2020

Election season this year will come with local shakeups in the Forest Lake, Columbus, and Scandia councils, which will all see current council members resigning after years of service.

Council members Kathy Bystrom and Kelly Monson will leave their seats after completing their four-year terms. Both were elected to the council in 2018.

There will be four newcomers vying for the two open spots: Forest Lake economic development authority commissioners Leif Erickson and Blake Roberts, in addition to Marcus Gibbs and Jeffrey Larson. Mayor Mara Bain will run unopposed.

In Columbus, Mayor Jesse Preiner will face off for the third time against former Mayor Dave Povolny, who was ousted by Preiner in the 2018 election. Povolny ran against Preiner again in 2020, but Preiner retained his seat.

For the council seats, incumbent Janet Hegland, first elected in 2018, is running for reelection. Shelly Logren, also elected in 2018, has decided not to run for reelection. Planning commission member Ron Hanegraaf is running for council. Also running again after a failed bid for council in 2020 is Jody Krebs, a former member of the planning commission and wife of former council member Bill Krebs, a two-term council member who was ousted from his seat in 2018.

Newcomers to the Columbus political landscape are Jennifer Lattin and Anson Watson, both also running for council in Columbus.

Christine Maefsky will be running unopposed for mayor in Scandia. However, there will be plenty of candidates vying for two spots on Scandia’s council this year. Council member Patti Ray has declined to run for reelection. Incumbent Jerry Cusick will be joined by planning commissioner Michael Lubke in the race, while three newcomers to the local political arena will also vie for the open seats: Donald Baber, Lori Lavin, and Christopher Massicotte Johnson.

Things are much more quiet in Wyoming, where incumbents Claire Luger and Dennis Schilling will be running unopposed for council, and in Linwood Township, where incumbent Robert Millerbernd and road and bridge committee member John Olson will be running unopposed for town board seats A and D, respectively.

*A previous version of this story misspelled Ron Hanegraaf's name, and also incorrectly stated he had a failed bid for Columbus City Council in 2020; Hanegraaf did not run for council in 2020. The article has been updated to reflect the correct information. The Times sincerely apologizes for this error.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
kdal610.com

DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction

ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
lifeinminnesota.com

10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit

Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
City
Columbus, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Forest Lake, MN
City
Scandia, MN
City
Wyoming Township, MN
State
Wyoming State
CBS Minnesota

"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
CBS Minnesota

Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – In the run-up to the fair, we always get our fair share of Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together.     So, Heather Brown found answers to some of your questions, and a few of her own.We keep hearing the fair expects pre-pandemic crowds. So, our first question is how many people is that?The record attendance was in 2019, when 2,126,551 came through the gates. They had topped two million in 2018, too. Compare that to 1.3 million who came last year, which was the lowest attendance since 1977.Now, to your questions. Lenny from Lonsdale...
CBS Minnesota

With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shakeup#Columbus City Council#Mayor#Election Local#The Planning Commission
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

For 6 generations working Peters Hot Dogs and Corn Roast, State Fair is an annual reunion

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The State Fair is full of family legacies, but not everyone can claim six generations working at the Fair at the same time. Three sisters have helped start an empire at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.For more than 50 years, sisters Lu McArdell, Lori Ribar, and Lynn Meadows have been working at the Minnesota State Fair. It all began at Peters Hot Dogs, which their great grandfather essentially started."In 1939 we started selling hot dogs and lunch meat sandwiches for a nickel," McArdell said.Now, she and Meadows work long days in the Food Building, surrounded by employees...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bring Me The News

Patina to close one Minneapolis location, open in Maple Grove

Patina, the gift and homewares chain with locations across the Twin Cities, is closing its store in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood. The closure was confirmed on the retailer's Facebook page, saying the store at Franklin and Hennepin Avenues will close its doors on Sunday. Patina originally opened its Uptown store...
CBS Minnesota

Gerry Kulzer begins to leave his mark as the Minnesota State Fair's new butter sculptor

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Promoting the dairy industry at the Minnesota State Fair is one thing. Getting to be the official butter sculptor is another. It's an honor Gerry Kulzer doesn't take for granted. "A lot of pressure," he said Thursday, at the start of the 2022 fair. "You've got to get a portrait of a person done in two days."As he carved the likeness of Princess Kay of the Milky Way into a massive block of butter on Thursday, Kulzer was aware that he's filling some big shoes. Linda Christensen carved Princess Kay faces at the fair for 50 years. She...
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

The Hmong farmers who feed the Twin Cities’ farmers markets

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Shortly after arriving in Minnesota in 1995, William Thao's Hmong parents began farming their new home land just like many Hmong refugees do. While the soil and climate are different from the hills and mountains of Laos and Thailand that they're used to, Thao's parents brought and adapted their traditional subsistence and small-scale agriculture practices to the state, growing lilies and peonies alongside vegetables like Brussels sprouts, corn, asparagus and tomatoes. The larger Hmong immigrant community that they're a part of has introduced Minnesotans to treats like bitter melon and various Thai chili peppers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Wreckage left behind by severe storms in Apple Valley

An uprooted tree and other storm debris scattered outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The City of Apple Valley is recovering after severe storms – and a possible tornado – caused major damage on Saturday evening.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake, MN
129
Followers
180
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Forest Lake Times has been serving Forest Lake, MN since 1902. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at forestlaketimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/forest_lake_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy