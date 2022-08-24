Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th
Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
After Getting Accused Of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares The Truth About Their Real Relationship
The Rock played into the conspiracy theory of secretly hating Kevin Hart, but now has a candid response.
toofab.com
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10 With Model Brittany Bell As He Awaits Birth of 9th Child
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Nick Cannon is expecting a child. The TV host, 41, announced he will be a father for the 10th time… as he awaits the birth of his ninth baby! Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, Nick shared a gorgeous maternity video/photo shoot with his pregnant partner, model Brittany Bell, captioning it, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family
An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
