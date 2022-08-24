ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco is getting a new entertainment venue

By Lajja Mistry
 3 days ago
Round1 Bowling and Amusement is opening in multiple locations across the country, including San Francisco . The new Round1 in San Francisco will be located at 3251 20th Ave. , which makes it the fifth location of the brand in the Bay Area.

The multi-entertainment facility boasts Japanese arcade games, bowling, billiards, karaoke, ping pong and darts, along with food. While Japanese arcade games are the main attraction, Round1 also offers a delicious American food menu that includes pizza, buffalo chicken wings, nachos and more.

With over four decades of providing entertainment, Round1 is present in over 50 locations across the United States ever since it first established itself in 2008 in Los Angeles. With at least five new locations, Round1 is rapidly expanding. In addition to San Francisco, there will be new locations in Valencia, California; National City, California; and Glendale, Arizona.



