Doppio Zero’s sister restaurant coming up in Mountain view

By Lajja Mistry
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 3 days ago
The owners of the acclaimed pizzeria Doppio Zero are opening up another restaurant named Vida . The new place will be located at 110 Castro St. , a few doors down from the original Doppio Zero in Mountain View .

Having won numerous awards and critical acclaim for their authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, Doppio Zero is present in Mountain View, San Francisco, and Concord with another one opening up in Campbell.

Owners Gianni Chiloiro and Angelo Sannio have strived to bring the flavors of Southern Italy the Bay Area by serving up dishes such as homemade pasta, seafood, and Neapolitan pizza. Their authentic offerings of classic Italian food also earned them the stamp of certified approval from the nonprofit Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana.

Their new venture, Vida, is a sister concept to Doppio Zero offering Italian cuisine. What Now Media reached out to owner Gianni Chiloiro but they were unavailable to comment.



